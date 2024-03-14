Advertisement

In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle carried out by the Centre on Wednesday, senior bureaucrat Rahul Singh has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). He will succeed Nidhi Chhibber, who has been named as an Advisor in the Niti Aayog.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has given its approval for Singh's appointment. A 1996-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Bihar cadre, Singh currently serves as the Additional Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Chhibber, who previously held the position of CBSE chairperson, will now assume the role of Advisor in NITI Aayog. Her central deputation tenure has been extended by one year beyond March 24, 2024, and she will hold the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.

As part of the reshuffle, A P Das Joshi, a 1994-batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, will take over as the new Additional Secretary of DoPT, replacing Singh.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Kumar Mital, currently serving as the Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Department of Atomic Energy, has been appointed as the Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Gyanesh Bharti is slated to assume the role of Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, while Deepak Narain has been named as the Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.