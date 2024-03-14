Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Assembly elections, the Sikh community has received approval for the establishment of a Gurumukhi language centre at Delhi University.

Under the guiding principles of 'Virasat Se Vikas' and 'Virasat Se Samvardhan', the Ministry of Minority Affairs, inspired by the 'Panch Pran' ideology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlit the creation of the 'Centre of Gurumukhi Script' at Khalsa College within the University of Delhi. This initiative, with an estimated cost of Rs 25 Crores, aims to foster the heritage and culture of minority communities, particularly the Sikh community.

Addressing this development, BJP Leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa hailed it as a significant gift for all minorities in India under the leadership of PM Modi. He highlighted the ambitious programs initiated by Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani, facilitated through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with societies registered under the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Committee (DSGC). These programs aim to uplift socio-economically disadvantaged groups within the Sikh community, integrating them into the national growth narrative.

Recognizing the growing demand for the revival of the Gurumukhi language and its importance in preserving cultural heritage, the Ministry of Minority Affairs has approved the proposal from the University of Delhi to establish the 'Centre of Gurumukhi Script' at Khalsa College under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme.

The primary objective of this centre is to facilitate collaboration between the University and the Ministry, enhancing educational opportunities for minority communities, especially in Gurumukhi Studies. It will focus on developing infrastructure for undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD, and research programs. The University will also collaborate with experts to develop curriculum guidelines and course materials, tailored to meet the needs of minority students.

Furthermore, the University will conduct training programs and workshops for faculty members involved in teaching Gurumukhi Studies courses. It will also encourage interdisciplinary research projects aimed at understanding and preserving Sikh culture and language.

In addition to this initiative, Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani has launched a comprehensive skill development, leadership, and entrepreneurship promotion program for the Sikh community, targeting 10,000 youth and women. This program, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 100 Crores, aims to provide modern skills training, promote traditional artisans, foster women leadership, and entrepreneurship, and provide education for school dropouts within the Sikh community.