×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 22:06 IST

Sikh Community Launches Gurumukhi Language Center At Delhi University

The primary objective is to facilitate collaboration between the University and the Ministry, enhancing educational opportunities for minority communities.

Reported by: Simran Babbar
Sikh Community Launches Gurumukhi Language Center at Delhi University
Sikh Community Launches Gurumukhi Language Center at Delhi University | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Assembly elections, the Sikh community has received approval for the establishment of a Gurumukhi language centre at Delhi University.

Under the guiding principles of 'Virasat Se Vikas' and 'Virasat Se Samvardhan', the Ministry of Minority Affairs, inspired by the 'Panch Pran' ideology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlit the creation of the 'Centre of Gurumukhi Script' at Khalsa College within the University of Delhi. This initiative, with an estimated cost of Rs 25 Crores, aims to foster the heritage and culture of minority communities, particularly the Sikh community.

Advertisement

Addressing this development, BJP Leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa hailed it as a significant gift for all minorities in India under the leadership of PM Modi. He highlighted the ambitious programs initiated by Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani, facilitated through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with societies registered under the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Committee (DSGC). These programs aim to uplift socio-economically disadvantaged groups within the Sikh community, integrating them into the national growth narrative.

Recognizing the growing demand for the revival of the Gurumukhi language and its importance in preserving cultural heritage, the Ministry of Minority Affairs has approved the proposal from the University of Delhi to establish the 'Centre of Gurumukhi Script' at Khalsa College under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme.

Advertisement

The primary objective of this centre is to facilitate collaboration between the University and the Ministry, enhancing educational opportunities for minority communities, especially in Gurumukhi Studies. It will focus on developing infrastructure for undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD, and research programs. The University will also collaborate with experts to develop curriculum guidelines and course materials, tailored to meet the needs of minority students.

Furthermore, the University will conduct training programs and workshops for faculty members involved in teaching Gurumukhi Studies courses. It will also encourage interdisciplinary research projects aimed at understanding and preserving Sikh culture and language.

Advertisement

In addition to this initiative, Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani has launched a comprehensive skill development, leadership, and entrepreneurship promotion program for the Sikh community, targeting 10,000 youth and women. This program, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 100 Crores, aims to provide modern skills training, promote traditional artisans, foster women leadership, and entrepreneurship, and provide education for school dropouts within the Sikh community.

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 22:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Matka Kulfi

Traditional Matka Kulfi

2 minutes ago
mamata banerjee

Mamata Health Bulletin

4 minutes ago
Polki Vs Kundan Jewellery

Polki Vs Kundan Jewellery

5 minutes ago
Vande Bharat

Vande Bharat Routes

11 minutes ago
BluSmart

BluSmart’s EV fleet

20 minutes ago
Harish Salve

CAA Explainer

21 minutes ago
BluSmart and Tata Power

BluSmart Tata Power

24 minutes ago
Delhi metro viral video

Delhi Metro Viral video

31 minutes ago
mamata banerjee

skm HOSPITAL

33 minutes ago
OTT Censorship

OTT Censorship Explained

36 minutes ago
inDrive

inDrive raises $150 mn

38 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhota and Kiara Advani

Celebs At Yodha Premiere

41 minutes ago
Electoral Bonds Data From SBI Uploaded On EC Website

Electoral Bonds

an hour ago
Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie

Priyanka-Malti In India

an hour ago
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

Pak airlines instruction

an hour ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

रामनवमी-नवरात्रि

an hour ago
Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy Earns Record

an hour ago
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has sustained a major injury, a post by the All India Trinamool Congress on 'X' stated.

Mamata Sustains Injury

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Gorge in Kishtwar

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News9 hours ago

  4. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News9 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo