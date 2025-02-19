SSC CHSL 2024 Final Result Out: Category-Wise Cut-off and Direct Link HERE

SSC CHSL 2024 Final Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final result for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2024 examination. The results are now available on the official SSC website, and candidates can check their scores and category-wise cut-off marks.

SSC CHSL Direct Link Below

How to Check the Result

To check the SSC CHSL 2024 final result, follow these steps:

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Result" tab.

Select the 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Final Result)' link.

A PDF will open, displaying the list of candidates shortlisted for document verification and subsequent appointment.

Check your roll number and name in the list.

Download the PDF for future reference.

Category-Wise Cut-off Marks

The SSC has released the category-wise cut-off marks for the CHSL 2024 examination. Here are the details:

Module-I of Section III (Computer Knowledge Test - CKT):

SC: 9

ST: 9

OBC: 11.25

EWS: 11.25

ESM: 9

OH: 9

HH: 9

VH: 9

PWD-Others: 9

UR: 13.5

Percentage of Errors/Mistakes Allowed in Typing Test (Module-II of Section III) for LDC/JSA/JPA:

SC: 10%

ST: 10%

OBC: 10%

EWS: 10%

ESM: 10%

OH: 10%

HH: 10%

VH: 10%

PWD-Others: 10%

UR: 7%

Percentage of Errors/Mistakes Allowed in DEST (Module-II of Section III) for DEO Grade ‘A’:

SC: 7%

ST: 7%

OBC: 7%

EWS: 7%

ESM: 7%

OH: 7%

HH: 7%

VH: 7%

PWD-Others: 7%

UR: 5%

SSC CHSL 2024 Final Result

A total of 3,421 candidates have been provisionally selected for appointment, subject to document verification by the respective departments. The SSC CHSL 2024 final result marks a significant milestone for the candidates who have worked hard to achieve their goals.