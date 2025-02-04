SSC CPO PET/PST Result 2024 Out At ssc.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the schedule for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the Sub-Inspector in the Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, also known as SSC CPO 2024. Candidates can check the details on ssc.gov.in.

According to the latest announcement, 24,190 candidates have passed the physical test and are now qualified to take the paper 2 examination. This comprises 1,954 female candidates and 22,236 male candidates. The results of 59 candidates have been withheld, according to the commission's statement.

SSC CPO PET/PST Result 2024: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to ssc.gov.in, the official website of SSC.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'Result' tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Look for the SSC CPO PET/PST result 2024 link on the new page.

Step 4: Use Ctrl+F to search for your name in the result PDF.

Step 5: After verifying your result, save the PDF file on your device or print it for future reference.

Direct Link - SSC CPO PET/PST Result 2024

After the Paper 1 examination, the commission selected 83,614 candidates from various categories for the PET/PST round. Among them, 37,763 candidates were absent, and four were temporarily unfit. Additionally, 21,661 candidates did not meet the qualifying criteria.