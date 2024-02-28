Advertisement

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has launched its new website (https://ssc.gov.in/) effective February 17, 2024, alongside the continued accessibility of the existing website (https://ssc.nic.in/), according to a significant notice released on February 19, 2024.

In light of this transition, all candidates are notified that future examination-related notices by the Commission will exclusively be published on the new website i.e., ssc.gov.in. Consequently, applications for these examinations will only be accepted via the new platform. Candidates intending to apply for upcoming examinations must generate their One Time Registration (OTR) on the new website, as the old OTR will no longer be functional.

Fresh OTR to be generated on new website

Once an OTR has been generated on the new website, it will remain valid for all subsequent examinations applied for through the new platform. However, candidates who had previously generated an OTR on the old website are advised that it will only remain valid for accessing various functionalities on the old website, and they must generate a fresh OTR on the new website for application purposes.

Live Image to be captured while registration

Moreover, a notable change introduced in the application module on the new website is the capture of live photographs of candidates. Unlike the previous process where candidates uploaded a pre-captured photograph, the new application module will require live photographs to be taken using either a webcam on a computer/laptop or an android device. To ensure the accuracy and quality of these photographs, candidates are advised to follow specific instructions: find a well-lit area with a plain background, position the camera at eye level, face directly ahead, and refrain from wearing caps, masks, or glasses/spectacles during the capture.

Click here for official notice.