The examination will be conducted from February 20 to March 7 2024 | Image: Unsplash

New Delhi: The Constable (General Duty) examination for the recruitment of constables in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will now be conducted in 13 regional languages, the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced.

The examinations will be conducted from February 20 to March 7 2024 wherein around 48 lakh candidates in 128 cities across the country are expected to appear.

For the first time, the question papers of the examination will now be prepared in 13 regional languages including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani, addition to Hindi and English.

This decision has been taken to increase the participation of local youth in the Central Armed Police Forces and to promote regional languages, the ministry said.

The Constable GD examination is conducted annually by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). This year, the SSC has inked a MoU with the Ministry of Home Affairs to facilitate the conduct of the examination in 13 regional languages.