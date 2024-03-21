×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 16:33 IST

SSC To Conduct Re-Examination For Constable Recruitment Citing Technical Reasons On March 30

Citing technical reasons, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has decided to conduct a re-examination for recruitment of constables in Central Armed Police Forces, Secretariat Security Force and rifleman in Assam Rifles for 16,185 candidates on March 30.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
SSC To Conduct Re-Examination For Constable Recruitment Citing Technical Reasons On March 30
SSC To Conduct Re-Examination For Constable Recruitment Citing Technical Reasons On March 30 | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Citing technical reasons, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has decided to conduct a re-examination for recruitment of constables in Central Armed Police Forces, Secretariat Security Force and rifleman in Assam Rifles for 16,185 candidates on March 30.

The computer-based exam for constable (general duty) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and rifleman (general duty) in Assam Rifles examination, 2024 was conducted by the Commission from February 20 to March 7.

Advertisement

"However, due to the venue specific technical reasons noticed in the review of aforesaid examination, a need has been felt to hold re-examination of candidates of the certain venues/dates/shifts," the SSC said in a notice.

It also shared details of venues and candidates who are eligible to appear in the re-examination.

Advertisement

The re-examination will be held for as many as 16,185 such candidates from Patna, Gaya, Lucknow, New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Meerut and Varanasi among others, according to the notice.

The Commission has decided to conduct the re-examination on March 30 for these candidates, it said.

Advertisement

The candidates are requested to visit the website of the Commission (www.ssc.gov.in) at regular intervals for further updates, the SSC said in the notice dated March 20.

"Only those candidates who appeared earlier in the computer based exam for constable (general duty) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (general duty) in Assam Rifles examination, 2024 conducted by the Commission from February 20, 2024 to March 7, 2024 will be permitted to appear in the re-examination," the note added.

Advertisement

The SSC is one of the largest recruiting agencies of the government with its main mandate being recruitment to all Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C (non-technical) posts in various central ministries and departments. 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 16:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Elephant

Kerala Elephant PIL

2 minutes ago
arrested

Assistant SI beaten

2 minutes ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva Shoot

4 minutes ago
Fire Breaks Out at a Society in Greater Noida

BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out

4 minutes ago
Texas church shooting

Youth Shot in Patna

6 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

7 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin halving

9 minutes ago
Mukesh Khanna on Shaktimaan casting

Mukesh On Shaktimaan

11 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

CSK statement on MSD

13 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's legacy

16 minutes ago
Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana and Richa

16 minutes ago
A glimpse of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

IPL 2024 Stadiums

19 minutes ago
Karnataka Woman, Toddler’s Body Dumped in Mandya Lake; Case Registered

Karnataka Shocker

22 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

22 minutes ago
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, is ranked third among the top five banks with a market cap of Rs 6.78 lakh crore. SBI's net profit was hit by one time wage and pension provision of Rs 7,100 crore

Electoral bonds data

25 minutes ago
skin care

Benefits of Gua Sha

27 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

No Relief For Kejriwal

30 minutes ago
RC16

Sanjay Dutt In RC 16?

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 5 hours ago

  2. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  3. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News6 hours ago

  4. 'Brahmanvad se Azadi': Anti-Brahmin Slogans Echo At JNU Campus

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Ask ED To Not Take Coercive Action: Kejriwal Moves Fresh Plea to Court

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo