Published 13:41 IST, August 19th 2024
Stop Giving Sugary Items in School Midday Meals, Paediatric Group Urges Maharashtra Govt
A group of paediatrics has written to the Maharashtra government urging it to stop giving sugary food items in school midday meals.Maha Academy of Paediatrics. in its letter to state school education minister Deepak Kesarkar, said such food items could result in children becoming diabetic and obese.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Stop Giving Sugary Items in School Midday Meals, Paediatric Group Urges Maharashtra Govt | Image: Unsplash
