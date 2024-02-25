Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 10th, 2021 at 06:52 IST

Student leaders demand reopening of college, university campuses,

Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Student leaders from different institutes of the country on Thursday demanded the reopening of college and university campuses, which have been shut since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement by the Students Islamic Organisation of India said.

The activists, including from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), also urged the Centre and state governments to provide concession in fees to students who are facing financial constraints due to the pandemic.

They were speaking at a press conference organised by Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), which observed Thursday as 'National Protest Day'.

"Now that COVID-19 cases are decreasing across the country, with a few exceptions, and life is returning to some semblance of normalcy in most areas, there is an urgent need to reopen campuses,” said anti-CAA movement leader and recent JMI graduate Asif Iqbal Tanha.

The student leaders also advocated for a special economic package to provide remedial measures for the huge academic loss, and vaccination for all students, teachers and staff.

"The country is facing acute economic distress. However, rather than alleviating the pain of students, many of the educational institutions are still charging fees for facilities like libraries, laboratories and other campus activities,” said SIO Secretary General Syed Muzakkir. PTI TRS ANB ANB

Published September 10th, 2021 at 06:52 IST

