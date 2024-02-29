Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 14:55 IST

Student ragged, assaulted by mob inside campus, dies by suicide in Wayanad

The distressing incident unfolded amidst allegations of ragging and assault by a mob, with fingers pointing towards the Student Federation of India (SFI) union.

Nandini Verma
Ragging
Representative Image | Image:Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a tragic turn of events, JS Siddharth, a second-year student at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode, Wayanad, took his life on campus. The incident was initially kept under wraps for the last 10 days. The distressing incident unfolded amidst allegations of ragging and assault by a mob, with fingers pointing towards the Student Federation of India (SFI) unit operating within the college. Shockingly, Siddharth's demise came after he was reportedly subjected to a trial by a mob within the campus premises.

Reports indicate that Siddharth was subjected to brutal assault, allegedly involving the use of belts and cable wires. The situation escalated further with the revelation that the college's sole student union, the SFI, was allegedly involved in orchestrating the mob trial.

Advertisement

In the wake of Siddharth's death, the police swiftly moved into action, arresting six individuals suspected to be involved in the assault. However, the authorities revealed that a total of 18 individuals, including SFI leaders, are implicated in the incident, with 12 still absconding.

Further scrutiny into the matter revealed unsettling details, with the post-mortem report confirming signs of severe physical trauma on Siddharth's body. Family members of the deceased student have come forward, alleging that Siddharth endured merciless beatings for three days prior to his demise, purportedly at the hands of SFI leaders.

Advertisement

Amidst mounting pressure and outcry, SFI's state president, Pm Arsho announced the expulsion of four SFI leaders, including the unit secretary, from the union. Arsho also vowed that no accused leader would be shielded from accountability.

However, the situation took a disturbing turn with revelations that the college union president, K Arun, who also served as a member of the anti-ragging cell, allegedly spearheaded the mob trial and ragging that led to Siddharth's tragic end. K Arun, who remains at large, is believed to have played a pivotal role in the assault.

Advertisement

Expressing profound grief and disbelief, Siddharth's father, Jayaprakash, vehemently rejected the notion of suicide, insisting that his son was a victim of assault and murder. "He will never do it. I am sure. My son was murdered. He was murdered and hung. This is what I believe," said Jayaprakash, underscoring the anguish and unanswered questions surrounding Siddharth's untimely demise.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 14:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

11 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

14 minutes ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

2 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

2 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

2 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

2 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

2 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

14 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

14 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

14 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

15 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

15 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

19 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. GDP growth likely slowed to 6.7-6.9% in December quarter: Report

    Economy News6 minutes ago

  2. IndiGo to expand domestic reach with six new routes

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Death Toll in Gaza Surpasses 30,000 Since Start of Israel-Hamas War

    World7 minutes ago

  4. Pet-proof Your Home With These Tips To Welcome Furry Friends

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  5. All is well: DK Shivakumar After Meeting Vikaramaditya

    India News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo