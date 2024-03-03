English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 14:02 IST

Success Story: How Ipsit Mittal of Delhi scored a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Mains in 1st attempt

Ipsit Mittal from Delhi has achieved a perfect score of 100 percentile in the JEE Mains Session 1 exam 2024. Read his interview where he shared key tips.

Ipsit Mittal, Delhi scored 100 percentile in JEE Main session 1 exam 2024
Ipsit Mittal, Delhi scored 100 percentile in JEE Main session 1 exam 2024 | Image:Republic World
In a remarkable feat, Ipsit Mittal from Delhi has achieved a perfect score of 100 percentile in the JEE Mains Session 1 exam 2024. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Ipsit shares insights into his journey, strategies, and the driving forces behind his success.

Q: Ipsit, congratulations on your outstanding achievement! Can you tell us about your JEE Mains preparation journey?

Ipsit: Thank you so much! This was indeed my first attempt at the JEE Mains. Contrary to expectations, I don't believe I had any extraordinary strategy. I diligently followed the guidance of my teachers and seniors. Self-study played a crucial role for me, and I would recommend juniors to heed their teachers' advice. I started with offline coaching but later joined the Unacademy Plus Programme in class 11. The high-quality content and mock tests, along with top-notch educators, played a pivotal role in achieving this score.

Q: Self-study seems to be a key element in your preparation. Can you elaborate on its importance?

Ipsit: Absolutely. No amount of lectures can replace the value of self-study. Revising concepts and solving questions personally is crucial. It's about understanding the material on your own terms and reinforcing what you've learned.

Q: How did you prepare specifically for JEE Mains? Any last-minute tips that you found particularly effective?

Ipsit: Having prepared for JEE Advanced for two years, my focus for Mains was on extensive NCERT reading, solving mocks, and previous year papers. In the last month, I dedicated myself to solving 1-2 papers daily. This practice not only identifies weaknesses but also hones time management skills.

Q:  Was that the driving factor behind choosing engineering, and do you have any dream colleges in mind?

Ipsit: Maths was my favorite, and it influenced my decision to pursue engineering. I aspire to get into IIT Delhi; it's been my dream since I visited the campus in seventh grade.

Q: Who or what motivated you during this challenging preparation phase?

Ipsit: My primary motivations were my Tauji and my father—both strong-willed and hardworking individuals. I aspire to be half the man they are. Additionally, the late Kobe Bryant, the American Basketball player, inspired me greatly. I used to listen to his interviews on repeat during study breaks.

Q: Your family background is diverse. How did your family support your aspirations?

Ipsit: Indeed, my Tauji works for Coca Cola India, my father runs his own paper business, and my mother writes mathematics books. Their unwavering support and encouragement have been instrumental in my journey.

Ipsit Mittal's incredible achievement stands as a testament to hard work, determination, and the support of a dedicated family. As he looks towards a bright future, we wish Ipsit the very best in his academic endeavors.

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 14:02 IST

