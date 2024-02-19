Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 12:27 IST

Sunny Leone's Photo in Admit Card Amplifies Questions About UP Police Exam Process

The viral image showcases an admit card bearing Sunny Leone's name and photograph, leading to speculation about how such an unusual error could occur in an exam

Nandini Verma
Sunny Leone's Image on UP Police Constable Admit Card Creates Stir in Exam Circles
Sunny Leone's Image on UP Police Constable Admit Card Creates Stir in Exam Circles | Image: X/@Shruthiey
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The UP Police Constable recruitment exam 2024 has taken an unexpected turn as an admit card featuring the photograph of Bollywood actor Sunny Leone went viral on social media, introducing a unique layer of controversy to the ongoing examination saga. The incident has sparked widespread discussions about the reliability of examination processes and raised questions about the potential impact on the affected candidates.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPPRB), grappling with allegations of a paper leak, swiftly responded by refuting these claims, asserting that they were baseless. However, the emergence of an admit card featuring Sunny Leone's photo has intensified scrutiny on the examination's administration and the mechanisms in place to ensure accuracy.

Advertisement

The viral image showcases an admit card bearing Sunny Leone's name and photograph, leading to speculation about how such an unusual error could occur in a critical examination. The incident has raised concerns about the verification and authentication procedures employed by the recruitment board, emphasizing the need for robust systems to prevent such discrepancies.

As social media amplifies the incident, the public and stakeholders are eagerly awaiting official statements addressing the specific details of the error and the corrective measures that will be implemented. The unexpected twist in the form of a celebrity's photo on an admit card has shifted the focus onto the intricacies of the examination process, potentially affecting the credibility of the overall recruitment effort.

Advertisement

The controversy surrounding Sunny Leone's photo on the admit card adds a surreal dimension to the already tumultuous narrative of the UP Police Constable exam. While the recruitment board remains resolute in addressing reported malpractices, the bizarre nature of this particular incident underscores the importance of stringent checks and balances in the administration of crucial examinations. As the story unfolds, stakeholders anticipate a thorough investigation and transparent communication from the authorities to restore confidence in the examination process and ensure fairness for all candidates involved in this unforeseen debacle.

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

an hour ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

17 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

19 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

20 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

20 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

20 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Prime Minister Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Shri Kalki Dham Temple

    Videos10 minutes ago

  2. Javed Jaffrey Proves Age Is Just A Number With His Energetic Dance Moves

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Sarfaraz learns lesson after Jadeja mistake, tells Yashavi to be calm

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Know AMFI rules for minors in mutual fund SIPs

    Business News12 minutes ago

  5. Gaza’s Largest Hospital ‘No Longer Functional': WHO Chief

    World13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo