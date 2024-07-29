Published 11:41 IST, July 29th 2024
Supreme Court Declines Stay on Patna High Court Order Scrapping Expansion of Reservation To 65%
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the Patna High Court's decision to strike down the Bihar government's order to increase the reservation quota to 65%.
- Education
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Around 870 Convicts in 18 States and UTs Seek to File Appeals After Receiving Legal Aid: NALSA to SC | Image: (Getty Images)
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:34 IST, July 29th 2024