Published 11:41 IST, July 29th 2024

Supreme Court Declines Stay on Patna High Court Order Scrapping Expansion of Reservation To 65%

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the Patna High Court's decision to strike down the Bihar government's order to increase the reservation quota to 65%.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
  • 2 min read
11:34 IST, July 29th 2024