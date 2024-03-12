Supreme Court Halts Board Exams For Classes 5, 8 & 9 in Karnataka | Details Here

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold the Karnataka Government's plan to conduct Board Exams for Classes 5, 8, 9, and 11 in schools affiliated with the State Board. Live Law reported that Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal set aside the March 7 order of the Division Bench of the Karnataka High Court, which stayed a single bench ruling that annulled the State's decision to hold board exams for these classes.

In response to the Division Bench order, organizations representing private schools and parents filed special leave petitions before the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court granted these petitions and directed the Division Bench of the High Court to adjudicate the main appeals filed by the State. Consequently, the stay order has been lifted, effectively reinstating the single bench judgment.

During the hearing, the Court asked the State not to proceed with holding the board exams until the division bench made a decision on the matter. "We need not clarify that you (State) shall not proceed further with the exams," Justice Trivedi said after dictating the order.

"We are not satisfied...there is a bar under Section 30 of RTE Act...why should students appear if not required to pass?," Live Law quoted the Bench as saying.

Despite the State's assertion that the exams were not intended as formal assessments but rather as "summative assessments" to prepare students for the Class 10 and 12 Board Exams, the Court remained unconvinced.

"Name does not make difference...it is being conducted by the Board...," the Bench said.