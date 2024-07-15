sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 16:43 IST, July 15th 2024

Supreme Court Issues Notice on NTA's Transfer Petitions Regarding NEET-UG 2024 Cases

S issued notice in the transfer petitions filed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) concerning the NEET-UG 2024 cases pending before the Rajasthan High Court

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Supreme Court To Decide Fate of 23 Lakh NEET Aspirants
Supreme Court To Decide Fate of 23 Lakh NEET Aspirants | Image: PTI/ Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

16:43 IST, July 15th 2024