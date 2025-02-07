Supreme Court Rejects Petition Seeking Fresh Counselling In NEET PG 2024

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a petition seeking directions to cancel the all-India quota (AIQ) round 3 of NEET-PG 2024 counselling and to conduct it afresh.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and K Vinod Chandran passed the order after the counsel appearing for the National Medical Commission (NMC) said any such direction would have a cascading effect in all the states.

NMC Objects To Fresh Counselling

"In case anything has to be done now, it will have a cascading effect in all the states because students have already taken part in the counselling," counsel submitted before apex court.

He said there was a time scheduled for post-graduate (PG) admission.

While rejecting the petition, the bench observed if it would entertain the plea filed by the three petitioners, "we will have another 30 here".

Earlier on February 4, the apex court sought responses from the Centre, the NMC and others on the plea.

The petitioners, who are eligible for NEET-PG 2024 counselling, said round 3 of AIQ counselling for NEET-PG started before round 2 of state counselling was concluded in certain states.

The plea, said petitioners were aggrieved by the clash in the counselling schedule for AIQ and state quota.

It mentioned that several candidates from the state quota who were otherwise ineligible to register for AIQ round 3, got a chance to register and block a seat in AIQ round 3.

The plea stated when the state round 2 counselling opened, they had an option to choose between the best option and leave the AIQ seat if they were getting a better seat in the state round of counselling.