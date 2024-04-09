Advertisement

The Supreme Court issued a stay order on Monday against the Karnataka High Court's decision allowing the state government to proceed with the release of board examination results for Classes 5, 8, 9, and 11. Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal formed the bench that delivered this decision.

The court stated, "The operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed till further orders," as it issued a notice regarding the plea.



Back in March, a division bench of the Karnataka High Court had given permission to the state government to conduct board exams for Classes 5, 8, and 9 under the state syllabus. This decision overruled a previous single bench order that had nullified the government's directive to hold examinations. The High Court had instructed the state government to resume the examination process from where it had paused.

However, the Registered Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA) took the matter to the Supreme Court once again, challenging the division bench's decision of the High Court.



The Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) had introduced a 'centralized annual examination' for Classes 5 and 8 in the previous academic year. Meanwhile, the government had implemented the same for Class 9 and the first Pre-University Course (PUC) through a notification in September 2023. According to this notification, students failing in these exams would not be detained.

In such instances, schools are instructed to communicate the results only to the students and their parents. However, for the first PUC examination, the board will conduct a supplementary examination at the college level for students who fail to achieve the passing mark.