sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | Fight Against Terrorism | PM Modi's US Trip | Quad Summit | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • Education News /
  • Suspension Of Mobile Internet For Exam Arbitrary Decree To Hide Jharkhand Govt Failure: BJP

Published 14:31 IST, September 21st 2024

Suspension Of Mobile Internet For Exam Arbitrary Decree To Hide Jharkhand Govt Failure: BJP

The opposition BJP in Jharkhand has termed the state government order to suspend mobile internet services for five hours on Saturday and Sunday in view of a competitive exam as another “decree" to hide its "failed" system.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Internet Suspended in Jharkhand
Internet Suspended in Jharkhand | Image: PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:31 IST, September 21st 2024