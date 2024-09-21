Published 14:31 IST, September 21st 2024
Suspension Of Mobile Internet For Exam Arbitrary Decree To Hide Jharkhand Govt Failure: BJP
The opposition BJP in Jharkhand has termed the state government order to suspend mobile internet services for five hours on Saturday and Sunday in view of a competitive exam as another “decree" to hide its "failed" system.
Internet Suspended in Jharkhand | Image: PTI/ Representational
