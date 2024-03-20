Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the SWAYAM January 2024 semester examination in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Originally scheduled for May 25, the exams will now be conducted on May 18, 19, 26, and 27, as per the notification released by NTA. Candidates interested in appearing for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2024 semester can submit their application forms until April 18 on the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

The application form correction window will be open from April 20 to April 22, and the release date for admit cards will be announced later. Click here for official notice.

The SWAYAM January semester examinations will have a duration of 180 minutes or three hours, with two shifts scheduled from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm on exam days. Detailed subject and shift-wise schedules are provided in the notification.

While the question papers will be in English for most subjects, language courses will have question papers in their respective languages only. Further details about the exam, including exam centers, timings, fees, and application procedures, can be found in the SWAYAM-January 2024 information bulletin available on the NTA website exams.nta.ac.in/swayam.

SWAYAM, an initiative by the central government, aims to achieve access, equity, and quality in education. It serves to bridge the digital divide among students by offering online certification programs on various subjects.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can reach out to the NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000 or email NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in.