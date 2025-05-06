Tamil Nadu Class 12 Results 2025 Live Updates: TN HSC Result on May 8, Date and Time to Check

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Results 2025 Live Updates | Image: File Photo

For those who may face difficulty accessing the official portals, the results will also be available via DigiLocker and SMS. In addition, students can check their TN Plus Two results at central branch libraries and National Informatics Centres located in each district collectorate.

TN Class 12 Result 2025 Date: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is likely to announce the TN HSC Class 12 results on 8 May 2025, according to reports. Once declared, students can view their marks online through the official result websites — dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

As per the official announcement, the results will be declared by the Minister of School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai.

Additionally, the results will be sent via SMS to school students on the mobile numbers provided in the affidavits submitted by their schools. Individual candidates will also receive their results on the mobile numbers they submitted during registration.

Tamil Nadu TN Class 12 Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites at dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “HSC (+2) Examination Results 2025.”

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth in the given fields.

Step 4: Click the “Get Marks” or “Submit” button.

Step 5: Your subject-wise marks and overall result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the digital mark sheet for future use.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards, registration numbers, date of birth, and other necessary details ready, as these will be needed to check the results.