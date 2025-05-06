sb.scorecardresearch
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • Tamil Nadu Class 12 Results 2025 Live Updates: TN HSC Result on May 8, Date and Time to Check
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 6th 2025, 17:11 IST

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Results 2025 Live Updates: TN HSC Result on May 8, Date and Time to Check

dge.tn.gov.in Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 Results 2025: Students can view their marks online through the official result websites. Here's How to Check.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Tamil Nadu Class 12 Results 2025 Live Updates
Tamil Nadu Class 12 Results 2025 Live Updates | Image: File Photo

TN Class 12 Result 2025 Date: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is likely to announce the TN HSC Class 12 results on 8 May 2025, according to reports. Once declared, students can view their marks online through the official result websites — dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. 

For those who may face difficulty accessing the official portals, the results will also be available via DigiLocker and SMS. In addition, students can check their TN Plus Two results at central branch libraries and National Informatics Centres located in each district collectorate. 

Live Blog

As per the official announcement, the results will be declared by the Minister of School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai. 

Additionally, the results will be sent via SMS to school students on the mobile numbers provided in the affidavits submitted by their schools. Individual candidates will also receive their results on the mobile numbers they submitted during registration. 

Tamil Nadu TN Class 12 Results 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites at dge.tn.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link that says “HSC (+2) Examination Results 2025.” 

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth in the given fields. 

Step 4: Click the “Get Marks” or “Submit” button. 

Step 5: Your subject-wise marks and overall result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Download and save the digital mark sheet for future use. 

Students are advised to keep their admit cards, registration numbers, date of birth, and other necessary details ready, as these will be needed to check the results. 

May 6th 2025, 17:01 IST

TN 12th Board Result 2025 Live Updates: Official Websites to Check

tnresults.nic.in
dge.tn.gov.in/results.html
apply1.tndge.org/dge-result
dge1.tn.nic.in
dge2.tn.nic.in
 

May 6th 2025, 17:00 IST

Tamil Nadu TN Class 12 Results 2025 LIVE: Login Credential Required

Students should keep their admit cards, registration numbers, date of birth, and other important details ready, as these will be needed to check their results. 

May 6th 2025, 16:57 IST

TN Class 12 Result 2024: Performance Overview from Last Year

In 2024, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results were announced on 6 May. The overall pass percentage was a notable 94.56%.

  • Pass percentage among boys: 92.37%
  • Pass percentage among girls: 96.44%
  • Total number of students who appeared: 7,60,606
  • Total number of students who passed: 7,19,196

Published May 6th 2025, 17:11 IST