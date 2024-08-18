Published 14:44 IST, August 18th 2024
Tamil Nadu: NEET Aspirant Ends Life After Pressure from Family to Pursue Engineering
NEET aspirant S Dhanush, tragically ended his life after repeated pressure from his parents to abandon his dream and pursue engineering instead of MBBS.
- Education News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Tamil Nadu: NEET Aspirant Ends Life After Pressure from Family to Pursue Engineering | Image: PTI
