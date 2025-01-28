Thane Municipal Corporation Declares 81 Schools Illegal, Orders Immediate Closure

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has declared 81 schools in the city as operating illegally and asked their managements to shut the institutions immediately.

These comprise 79 English medium and two Hindi medium schools, including some managed by renowned business houses, as per the list published by the TMC's education department on Monday.

Most of these unauthorised schools are located in the Mumbra and Diva areas of Thane, according to the list.

The civic body has asked people not to enrol their wards in those schools.

It has also warned of action against the school management if they fail to comply with the orders