Updated February 11th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

Third Offshore Campus of IIT Likely to be Set Up in Sri Lanka

The proposal for an IIT in Sri Lanka was announced last November in the budget unveiled by Sri Lankan President and Finance Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Digital Desk
If the plan for the Sri Lanka campus comes through, it will be IIT Madras’ second international campus. | Image:PTI
NEW DELHI: According to sources quoted in a PTI report, a third offshore campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is likely to be set up in Sri Lanka with the proposal for the same first being unveiled by the Sri Lankan President and Finance Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe during a budget session last year. As per the aforementioned sources, the Sri Lankan government has been in touch with IIT Madras to bring about this project. “A high-level delegation had recently visited the Chennai campus to discuss the future roadmap. The talks are on and the campus is likely to come up in Kandy,” a source said.

“The delegation also visited the Research Park at the campus and interacted with officials about possible areas of engagement,” the source added.

If the plans being laid out go through as intended, the Sri Lanka campus will be IIT Madras' second international campus. The institute had, just last year, announced the setting up of a campus in Tanzania's Zanzibar, with a memorandum of understanding being signed between the governments of India and Sri Lanka in July last year.  

The institute commenced operations in November of last year from a temporary campus, offering two full-time academic programmes — a four-year Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence and a two-year Master of Technology in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

IIT Delhi soon followed suit and signed a formal agreement with the UAE government to set up a campus in Abu Dhabi. The initial Master's course at the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus will focus on energy transition and sustainability, reflecting a shared vision between India and the UAE to leverage knowledge for mutual prosperity and global well-being.

The UK is also keen on welcoming an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to set up an offshore campus in the country. Some UK universities are already in talks with IITs to explore the possibility.

Several IITs have been receiving requests from the Middle East and South Asian countries to set up their campuses.

The Centre has created a 17-member committee to facilitate the opening of IIT campuses in foreign locations where students from different nations can gain technical education.

With inputs from PTI. 

The committee headed by IIT Council standing committee chairperson Dr K Radhakrishnan had submitted its recommendations in 2022.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

