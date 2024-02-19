Advertisement

In a move to improve the quality of education in Tamil Nadu, the state government has allocated a sum of ₹1,000 crore for developing the infrastructure of schools. The announcement was made by the Tamil Nadu Finance Minister, Thangam Thennarasu, during the budget presentation on Monday.

The funds will be used to create modern facilities and amenities in schools across the state, including the construction of new classrooms, laboratories, libraries, and sports facilities. The government aims to provide a better learning environment for students and improve the overall quality of education in the state.

Tamil Nadu Budget 2024-25: Rs 300 crore allocated to set up 15K skill labs at schools

In addition to this, the government has also announced the creation of 15,000 skill labs at schools at a cost of ₹300 crore. This move is aimed at providing practical training to students and equipping them with the necessary skills to succeed in the job market.

TN Budget 2024: Rs 2 crore for education expenses for transgenders

The budget also includes provisions for the welfare of transgenders in the state. The government will meet the higher education expenses of transgenders and provide hostel fee support. A sum of ₹2 crore has been allotted for this purpose, and it will be implemented through the transgender welfare board.

Tamil Nadu CM Breakfast Scheme for govt-aided primary schools

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu has announced that the Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme will be extended to government-aided primary schools in rural areas. A significant allocation of ₹600 crore has been made for this extension, reflecting the government's commitment to providing nutritious meals to school children in rural areas. This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the health and well-being of students, ultimately contributing to their overall educational development. The extension of the breakfast scheme underscores the government's focus on ensuring that all students, regardless of their location, have access to essential nutritional support, further enhancing the state's education and welfare initiatives.

Grand 7 Tamil Dream

The budget also focuses on the Grand 7 Tamil dream, which includes social justice, the welfare of marginalized communities, transforming Tamil youth as global achievers, a knowledge-based economy, equality focused on the welfare of women, and a sustainable future. The Chief Minister’s Thayumanuvar Poverty eradication scheme will identify five lakh families living in poverty and provide welfare assistance.

Furthermore, the government has allocated ₹5 crore to provide funding support to firms working on AI, machine learning, and large language models for the Tamil language. This move is aimed at promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in the state.

The budget also includes a sum of ₹1,000 crore for the North Chennai development scheme. The funds will be used to build new houses, smart schools, and skill training centers in the region.

Overall, the Tamil Nadu government's budget for the year 2024-25 focuses on improving the quality of education, promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, and providing welfare assistance to marginalized communities. The government's efforts are aimed at creating a better future for the people of Tamil Nadu.