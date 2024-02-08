Advertisement

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the results for the mains exam of the Combined Civil Services Examination. Candidates can access the TNPSC Result on the official website www.tnpsc.gov.in. The result, presented in PDF format, includes the roll numbers of candidates selected for the subsequent round of the selection process.

The list comprises the Register Numbers of candidates provisionally admitted to Onscreen Certificate Verification in a ratio of 1:3 for the posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Interview Posts) (Group-II Services), based on the results of the Main Written Examination conducted on February 25, 2023 (FN & AN).

The Onscreen Certificate Verification will be conducted based on the documents previously uploaded by the candidates before the Main Written Examination. Those candidates whose Register Numbers are listed have been provisionally admitted to the Onscreen Certificate Verification, considering their marks in the Main Written Examination and adhering to the rule of reservation of appointment and other conditions outlined in the Notification.

Individual communication will not be sent to candidates via post. However, the Commission will inform candidates about dates, events, and intimation related to Certificate upload, Certificate Verification, etc., through SMS and email on their registered Mobile Numbers and email IDs.

How to check TNPSC Group 2 Result?

To download the TNPSC Group 2 Result 2023, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of the commission: tnpsc.gov.in

2. Click on the link 'COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-II (INTERVIEW POSTS AND NON-INTERVIEW POSTS) (GROUP-II AND IIA SERVICES) (Certificate Verification)' on the homepage.

3. Download the TNPSC Group 2 Result PDF and check the roll numbers of the selected candidates.

4. Take a print-out of the result.

Direct link to check result.

TNPSC conducted the prelims exam for the Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Interview Posts / Non-Interview Posts) (Group-II Services / Group-II Services) on May 21, 2022, and the mains exam was held in February 2023.