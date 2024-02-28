Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

TNPSC Group 4 recruitment registration window closing today, see how to apply

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is set to close the online application window for the group 4 recruitment examination today, February 28.

Nandini Verma
Laptop
Laptop | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is set to close the online application window for the group 4 recruitment examination today, February 28. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications until 11:59 pm on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The direct link for application submission has been provided for convenience.

According to the exam notification, candidates who complete their applications by the deadline can make edits to their forms between March 4 and 6. Scheduled for June 9, the examination will take place in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The paper will consist of questions at the SSCL or Class 10 level of difficulty.

The examination paper will be divided into two sections: Part A, or Tamil Eligibility-cum Scoring Test, will feature 100 questions for 150 marks, while the second part will cover General Studies (75 questions) and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (25 questions) for 150 marks.

To apply for this recruitment process, candidates should be between 18 and 32 years old as of July 1, 2024, except for certain posts such as Village Administrative Officer, Forest Guard, Forest Guard with Driving Licence, Forest Watcher, and Forest Watcher (Tribal Youth), for which the age limit is 21-32 years old. Reserved category candidates will receive relaxation in the upper age limit.

This recruitment drive offers a valuable opportunity for candidates seeking employment opportunities in Tamil Nadu, and interested individuals are encouraged to complete their applications before the deadline passes.

How to apply

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

Navigate to the Apply Online tab on the homepage.

Click on the application link specifically for the Group IV posts.

Register yourself and proceed with the application process.

Fill out the application form, upload necessary documents, pay the required fee, and submit your application.

After submission, download a copy of your application and take a printout for your records.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

