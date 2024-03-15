Advertisement

Animation and multimedia are fields where the most amount of people are planning to make a career for themselves. This is because of the increasing popularity of animation, which is utilized in several mediums of entertainment such as television, movies, video games, and the like. According to a report by Research & Markets, by 2021, the animation industry in India will cross the 23 million mark. The industry already grows by 15% to 20% every year.

In India, the duration of animation courses varies from college to college. It ranges from anywhere between six months to two years. If you are interested in this field, you can pursue 2D or 3D animation courses. However, the current trend is to pursue a 3D course only, which the top animation colleges in India provide. There are many government animation colleges in India, as well as private institutions. To help make your choice simpler, we bring to you the following list of top 10 animation colleges in India.

Top 10 Animation Colleges in India:

1. National Institute of Film and Fine Arts, Kolkata

This is one of the best animation colleges in India. It boasts a long line of illustrious alumni. Some of its alumni members include Sudipto Dey and Raja Sen. This college is known for conducting unique learning and teaching techniques to impart skills and knowledge to the students. It strongly encourages brainstorming and out-of-the-box thinking.

2. St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata

This college is one of the oldest animation colleges in Kolkata. Therefore, it is one of the top animation colleges in India. Its range of courses in animation attracts crowds of students every year. It is well-known for having an advanced animation lab. The placements cell is also known to have helped students find gainful employment with top animation companies after graduation.

3. Maya Institute of Advanced Cinematic (MAAC)

Established in 2001, this institution offers quality education. Its courses and curriculum are very career-oriented and the job placements cell is also top-notch. The college has a wide network of centers, in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and other cities, which offer courses in VFX, animation, gaming and Web, filmmaking, and graphics designing. It also offers various courses in subjects like 3D animation and visual arts. It is one of the best animation colleges in India.

4. Arena Animation

Founded in 1998, this renowned institution has trained over 4 lakh students. It has to be included in the list of top 10 animation colleges in India. It is an arm of Aptech Limited, which focuses on Web designing, animation, multimedia education, and VFX. It offers 2D and 3D animal courses, including digital sculpting and digital visualization. It has centers in Delhi, Bangalore, Noida, and Mumbai.



5. FX School, Mumbai

In the entire animation industry of India, this institution’s infrastructure is the best. Students are permitted to access the animation lab 24 x 7 to practice their skills. Since it is located in the financial capital of India, it has patrons from many of the top names in the industry. The placements cell has also helped it gain a lot of popularity.

6. Picasso Animation College, Bangalore

This institute was founded by Picasso Digital Media Private Limited. The college has always strived to inculcate and instill creativity in its talented students. It is considered to be a stalwart in the animation field. It is fully equipped with tools needed to sculpt competitive professionals and help them flourish globally.

7. Mayabious Academy – School of Animation and Visual Effects, Kolkata

In a list of top animation colleges in India, this college cannot be left out. Established in 2002, this institute has the best-in-class laboratory. Its animation courses are popular across India. Many students apply to this college to learn about graphics multimedia animation. This academy is also popular for its part-time and short-term courses in animation.

8. Toonz Academy, Thiruvananthapuram

Located in Kerala, this institute takes a very practical approach to education, thereby ensuring success in its placements. It is very popular for its animation internships. If you wish to create and direct the next big animated feature film, like Kung Fu Panda or the Minions Movie, this is the college to study at.

9. Zee Institute of Creative Art (ZICA), Bangalore

Founded in 1995, ZICA is India’s premier full-fledged digital and classical animation training academy. It offers courses in modern 3D animation and classical 2D animation. Compared to other institutions, ZICA offers the highest number of PDP certifications and courses.

10. Whistling Woods International Institute (WWII), Mumbai

Founded in 2006 by filmmaker Subhash Ghai, WWII has become a preferred destination for creative courses in a short span of eight years. This college has a placement cell, which is one of the best in the industry. It is one of the best animation colleges in India.

The animation industry in this country is poised to reach a new milestone. Therefore, chasing a career in this arena is highly encouraged. The above list of top 10 animation colleges in India should be a good starting point for you. You may also select government animation colleges in India according to what you prefer. While many privately owned colleges are sought-after, some of the unique government animation colleges in India should not be overlooked. Some of them include the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad and the Industrial Design Centre, IIT Bombay. Study at only the top animation colleges in India for an exciting career in the growing animation industry!