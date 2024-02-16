Advertisement

New Delhi: A 24-year-old M.Tech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, identified as Sanjay Nerkar, was discovered hanging in his hostel room in what appears to be a case of suicide, according to the police on Friday.

The distressing incident unfolded after Nerkar's family, concerned by his unresponsiveness to phone calls, requested his hostel mates to check on him. Sanjay Nerkar resided in room number 757 at Dronacharya Hostel and hailed from Nashik, Maharashtra, as confirmed by a police official.

"On Thursday night, Nerkar's family members tried calling him. When there was no response, they asked his hostel mates to investigate," shared a police officer.

Upon reaching his room, the students found it locked from the inside. Promptly notifying the hostel guard, they took action to open the door. Tragically, Sanjay Nerkar's body was discovered hanging from the ceiling of his room.

The authorities have informed the student's family, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise.