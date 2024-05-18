Advertisement

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 results have been officially declared today. Aspiring candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download their results from the official website.

Conducted from May 7 to May 11, 2024, at various examination centers across the state, the TS EAMCET 2024 exam witnessed the participation of numerous candidates aspiring for admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses.

TS EAMCET 2024 Engineering Topper List

Rank 1: Sativada Jyothiraditya

Rank 2: Golla Lekha Harshaa

Rank 3: Rishi Shekher Shukla

Rank 4: Bhogalapalli Sandesh

Rank 5: Murasani Sai Yashwanth Reddy

Rank 6: Putti Kushal Kumar

Rank 7: Hundekar Vidith

Rank 8: Rohan Sai Pabba

Rank 9: Kontham Mani Teja

Rank 10: Dhanukonda Srinidhi

TS EAMCET Agriculture, Pharmacy Streams Toppers

Rank 1: Aloor Praneetha

Rank 2: Nagudasari Radha Krishna

Rank 3: Gaddam Shri Varshini

Rank 4: Sompalli Saketh Raghav

Rank 5: Repala Sai Vivek

Rank 6: Mohammad Azhaan Saad

Rank 7: Vadlapudi Mukhesh Chowdary

Rank 8: Jenni Bhargav Sumanth

Rank 9: Jayashetty Aditya

Rank 10: Poola Divya Teja

Pass Percentage of TS EAMCET 2024 Agriculture, Pharmacy Stream

Male - 88.25 %

Female - 90.18 %

Total - 89.66 %

Pass Percentage of TS EAMCET 2024 Engineering Stream

Male -74.38 %

Female -75.85 %

Total - 74.98%

Candidates eagerly awaiting their results can follow these simple steps to download their TS EAMCET Result 2024:

How to Check TS EAMCET Result 2024:

Visit the Telangana State EAMCET results portal at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. On the homepage, locate and click on the link labeled "TS EAPCET 2024 Results." Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth in the required fields. Click the "Submit" button to proceed. Your TS EAPCET 2024 results will be promptly displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy of your results for future reference.

With the results now available, candidates can assess their performance and plan their next steps accordingly. The TS EAMCET Result 2024 marks a significant milestone for aspiring engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy students across Telangana, setting the stage for their academic pursuits and future endeavors.

Following the result declaration, candidates can expect the announcement of counseling dates and admission processes in the upcoming week. As candidates eagerly access their results, it is advised to stay tuned to the official website for any further updates or notifications regarding the admission process.