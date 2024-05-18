Updated May 18th, 2024 at 12:50 IST
TS EAMCET Topper List 2024 Out for Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy Streams
The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 results have been officially declared today.
- Education
- 2 min read
The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 results have been officially declared today. Aspiring candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download their results from the official website.
Conducted from May 7 to May 11, 2024, at various examination centers across the state, the TS EAMCET 2024 exam witnessed the participation of numerous candidates aspiring for admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses.
TS EAMCET 2024 Engineering Topper List
Rank 1: Sativada Jyothiraditya
Rank 2: Golla Lekha Harshaa
Rank 3: Rishi Shekher Shukla
Rank 4: Bhogalapalli Sandesh
Rank 5: Murasani Sai Yashwanth Reddy
Rank 6: Putti Kushal Kumar
Rank 7: Hundekar Vidith
Rank 8: Rohan Sai Pabba
Rank 9: Kontham Mani Teja
Rank 10: Dhanukonda Srinidhi
TS EAMCET Agriculture, Pharmacy Streams Toppers
Rank 1: Aloor Praneetha
Rank 2: Nagudasari Radha Krishna
Rank 3: Gaddam Shri Varshini
Rank 4: Sompalli Saketh Raghav
Rank 5: Repala Sai Vivek
Rank 6: Mohammad Azhaan Saad
Rank 7: Vadlapudi Mukhesh Chowdary
Rank 8: Jenni Bhargav Sumanth
Rank 9: Jayashetty Aditya
Rank 10: Poola Divya Teja
Pass Percentage of TS EAMCET 2024 Agriculture, Pharmacy Stream
Male - 88.25 %
Female - 90.18 %
Total - 89.66 %
Pass Percentage of TS EAMCET 2024 Engineering Stream
Male -74.38 %
Female -75.85 %
Total - 74.98%
Candidates eagerly awaiting their results can follow these simple steps to download their TS EAMCET Result 2024:
How to Check TS EAMCET Result 2024:
- Visit the Telangana State EAMCET results portal at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
- On the homepage, locate and click on the link labeled "TS EAPCET 2024 Results."
- Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth in the required fields.
- Click the "Submit" button to proceed.
- Your TS EAPCET 2024 results will be promptly displayed on the screen.
- Download and print a copy of your results for future reference.
With the results now available, candidates can assess their performance and plan their next steps accordingly. The TS EAMCET Result 2024 marks a significant milestone for aspiring engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy students across Telangana, setting the stage for their academic pursuits and future endeavors.
Following the result declaration, candidates can expect the announcement of counseling dates and admission processes in the upcoming week. As candidates eagerly access their results, it is advised to stay tuned to the official website for any further updates or notifications regarding the admission process.
Published May 18th, 2024 at 12:36 IST