TS Intermediate Result 2025 Live Updates: Check Result, Overall Pass Percentage and More

TS Telangana Inter Result 2025 Live | Image: File Photo

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) release the TS Inter Results 2025 for both 1st and 2nd Year students today, April 22, at 12 PM. Students across the state are eagerly anticipating the outcome of the Intermediate Public Examinations, which took place from March 6 to March 25, 2025. Results will be accessible on official websites such as tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and tgbie.cgg.gov.in.