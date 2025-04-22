sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 22nd 2025, 21:27 IST

TS Intermediate Result 2025 Live Updates: Check Result, Overall Pass Percentage and More

TS Inter Result 2025 Declared: This year's TS Intermediate exams witnessed participation from over 9 lakh students. The results can be checked online via multiple portals. Students are advised to have their hall ticket numbers ready to access their results and download their results.

Reported by: Republic World
TS Telangana Inter Result 2025
TS Telangana Inter Result 2025 Live | Image: File Photo

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) release the TS Inter Results 2025 for both 1st and 2nd Year students today, April 22, at 12 PM. Students across the state are eagerly anticipating the outcome of the Intermediate Public Examinations, which took place from March 6 to March 25, 2025. Results will be accessible on official websites such as tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Live Blog

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) out LIVE.

April 22nd 2025, 20:47 IST

TS Inter result live update: Overall pass percentage for 1st Year students...

TS Inter result live update: Overall pass percentage for 1st Year students  is 66.89%.

April 22nd 2025, 20:46 IST

TS Inter Result Live: Performance of Female Students...

TS Inter Result Live: TS Inter 1st Year 2025 exams, with a pass percentage of 73.83%.

April 22nd 2025, 20:45 IST

TS Inter 2025 Live result live update here...

TS Inter 2025 Live result: The general stream performed better than the vocational stream, with 74.21% of female students passing and 71.37% overall.

Published April 22nd 2025, 20:50 IST