LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 28th 2025, 17:56 IST

Manabadi TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Telangana BSE 10th Results Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in, Date and Time

Telangana TS SSC Result 2025 Live Updates: Once declared, students will be able to check their TS SSC results at the official websites at Manabadi.co.in and bse.telangana.gov.in. When to expect, how to check, and the official link

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Manabadi TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Telangana BSE 10th Results Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in, Date and Time | Image: Republic

Manabadi.co.in TS SSC Result 2025 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is likely to announce the date and time for the TS SSC result 2025 soon. The official website will provide details regarding the result announcement. Once declared, students can check their results live on websites such as Manabadi, manabadi.co.in, and bse.telangana.gov.in.

Students can check their results on the official BSE Telangana website by entering their login details, such as roll number or hall ticket number, along with their date of birth. 

To pass the exams, students must obtain at least 33 per cent marks. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the Telangana Board's official website or republicworld.com/education for the latest updates on result declarations and other relevant information. 

Live Blog

The exact date and time for the Telangana 10th Public Exam Results will be revealed shortly. Once available, students can easily download their marks memos from the official sites.

Stay updated on the TS SSC Result Date and Time 2025, and don't miss the Manabadi SSC Results for the topper list and pass percentage. For quick access, visit the Manabadi SSC 2025 Results page for the latest updates on the TS 10th Class Results. Keep an eye on the BSE Telangana SSC Results to check your TS SSC Marks Memo for 2025.

Telangana TS SSC 2025: Exam Details

The BSE Telangana conducted the SSC public examination from March 21 to April 4, held across 2,650 centres throughout the state. The exams were conducted in a single shift, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm for most subjects.

This year, a total of 5,09,403 candidates from 11,547 schools registered for the TS 10th exam, as reported by BSE Telangana. Of these, 2,58,895 are boys and 2,50,508 are girls.

Check Manabadi TS SSC results 2025 live updates below.

April 28th 2025, 17:56 IST

Manabadi TS SS 10th Results 2025: Provisional Marks Memo Details

Once the C results are announced, students can download their provisional marks memo online. The official marksheets will be available at their respective schools a few days later.

April 28th 2025, 17:52 IST

Manabadi Telangana 10th Results 2025 Live: Keep Your Hall Ticket Ready

Candidates must keep their hall ticket number handy to quickly check their Telangana Class 10th Result 2025 once declared.

April 28th 2025, 17:48 IST

Telangana TS SSC Results Class 10th 2025 Live: How to Download TS SSC Marksheet 2025 via Digilocker

  • Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the Digi Locker app. 
  • Sign up using your Aadhaar number or mobile number. 
  • Click on ‘Education’ and select BSE Telangana. 
  • Enter your hall ticket number and other details. 
  • Download your marks memo. 
April 28th 2025, 17:40 IST

TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Details Required to Check Result

Students can check their marks on results.bse.telangana.gov.in by entering the login information, i.e. hall ticket number.

April 28th 2025, 17:29 IST

TS SSC Result 2025 Live: How to Download Marks Memo PDF?

Go to the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in
Click on the link for 'S.S.C. Public Examinations April 2025 Results'
Enter your hall ticket number in the required box
Your TS SSC 10th Result 2025 will be shown on the screen
Save and print your marks memo for future use

April 28th 2025, 17:09 IST

TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Over 5 Lakh Registered Students

According to BSE Telangana, 5,09,403 candidates from 11,547 schools registered for the TS SSC exam this year.
Boys registered: 2,58,895
Girls registered: 2,50,508.

April 28th 2025, 17:06 IST

Manabadi TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Last Year’s Pass Percentage

In 2024, Telangana achieved a pass percentage of over 90% in the SSC exams. As the Manabadi TS SSC Results 2025 approach, both students and parents are optimistic about a similar, if not improved, performance this year.

April 28th 2025, 17:01 IST

BSE Telangana SSC Result 2025 Live: Steps to Download and Save Your Provisional Marksheet

Visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.
Click on the link for the TS SSC Class 10 Result 2025 available on the homepage.
Enter your details such as roll number and date of birth.
Your TS SSC Class 10 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
Download and print a copy for future reference.

April 28th 2025, 16:59 IST

TS SSC 10th Results 2025: Expected Announcement Soon

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is expected to announce the TS SSC 10th exam results for 2025 shortly.

April 28th 2025, 16:27 IST

TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Pass Marks

To pass the TS SSC 10th exams, students must follow the rules set by the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana. They need to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject. Along with that, their overall marks must also be 35 per cent or higher. Meeting both these conditions is necessary to qualify for the exams. 

April 28th 2025, 16:16 IST

Manabadi TS SSC Result 2025 Live Updates: When TS SSC result to be Out?

The TS SSC Result 2025 is expected to be announced by 30 April, according to media reports citing an official. Students can check their results on the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in — as well as on the alternative website — www.manabadi.co.in.

April 28th 2025, 16:02 IST

TS SSC Result 2025 Live: What to Do If the Website Crashes?

If the official website slows down or crashes due to heavy traffic on rthe esult day, students can still check their Manabadi TS SSC Results 2025 via SMS. Simply type TS10<Roll Number> and send it to 56263 to receive your marks directly on your mobile phone.

April 28th 2025, 16:00 IST

Telangana SSC Result 2025: Supplementary Exam

Students who are unable to pass the Class 10 exams will get another opportunity this year through the Supplementary Examination. BSE Telangana will provide full details about the SSC Supplementary Exam in the March result notification.

April 28th 2025, 15:57 IST

TS SSC Result 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Date and Time

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE) will soon release the official date and time for the TS SSC Results 2025. Students are advised to keep checking for updates.

April 28th 2025, 15:49 IST

TS SSC 10th Results 2025 LIVE: Provisional Marksheet

The result will display the marks obtained by students in all subjects, along with their grades. The online 10th result for Telangana 2025 is provisional. Students will need to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools. 

April 28th 2025, 15:41 IST

TS SSC 10th Results 2025 LIVE Updates: How to Check via manabadi.co.in

Visit the alternative website at manabadi.com.
Click on the link for the Manabadi TS SSC Scorecard 2025 PDF.
Log in by entering your roll number and roll code.
The Manabadi TS SSC Scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen.
Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use.

April 28th 2025, 15:38 IST

Manabadi TS SSC result 2025: Today?

TS SSC result notification 2025 will be announced today evening, according to media reports. 

April 28th 2025, 15:35 IST

Telangana SSC Results 2025 Live: How to Check via SMS

Open the SMS application on your phone. 
Type the message in the following format: TS10ROLL NUMBER. 
Send the message to 56263. 
You will receive your Telangana SSC 2025 result via SMS on the same number. 

April 28th 2025, 15:31 IST

Telangana TS SSC Result 2025: Exam Date

The BSE Telangana conducted the SSC public examination from March 21 to April 4, held across 2,650 centres throughout the state. The exams were conducted in a single shift, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm for most subjects. 

April 28th 2025, 15:28 IST

BSE Telangana TS SSC 10th Results When and Where to Check Your Scores

Students should visit the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the result link and enter the required details, such as their roll number and date of birth. After viewing their results, they are advised to save and download a copy for future reference.

April 28th 2025, 15:26 IST

TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Pass Percentage Over the Years

2024: 91.31 per cent
2023- 86.6 per cent
2022- 90 per cent
2021- 100 per cent
2020- 100 per cent
2019- 92.43 per cent
2018- 83.78 per cent

April 28th 2025, 15:13 IST

TS SSC 10th Results 2025 Live: Compartment Exam

After the results are announced, the Board will release the dates and schedule for the compartment examinations. Students who do not achieve the minimum required marks will need to appear for these exams.

April 28th 2025, 15:08 IST

Telangana TS SSC Results 2025: Login Credentials Required

To check the 10th result, students would need their registration number/ roll number and date of birth. Your roll number will be mentioned on the admit card.

April 28th 2025, 14:57 IST

BSE Telangana TS SSC 10th Results 2025: Likely Soon

As per media reports, the TS SSC 2025 results are expected to be announced between April 28 and April 30.

However, the official date and time for the result declaration have not yet been confirmed.

April 28th 2025, 14:56 IST

TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: Websites to Check

Once released, students can check their results at the official websites:

bse.telangana.gov.in
results.bse. telangana.gov.in
manabadi.co.in 

April 28th 2025, 14:54 IST

TS SSC Results 2025 Live: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official TS SSC website at bse.telangana.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for 'Telangana Board Class 10 Result 2025.'
Step 3: A new page will open.
Step 4: Enter the required details and click submit.
Step 5: Your TS SSC Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Verify your result, save it, and print a copy for future reference.

Published April 28th 2025, 15:07 IST