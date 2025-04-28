Manabadi TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Telangana BSE 10th Results Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in, Date and Time

Manabadi.co.in TS SSC Result 2025 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is likely to announce the date and time for the TS SSC result 2025 soon. The official website will provide details regarding the result announcement. Once declared, students can check their results live on websites such as Manabadi, manabadi.co.in, and bse.telangana.gov.in.
Students can check their results on the official BSE Telangana website by entering their login details, such as roll number or hall ticket number, along with their date of birth.
To pass the exams, students must obtain at least 33 per cent marks. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the Telangana Board's official website or republicworld.com/education for the latest updates on result declarations and other relevant information.
The exact date and time for the Telangana 10th Public Exam Results will be revealed shortly. Once available, students can easily download their marks memos from the official sites.
Stay updated on the TS SSC Result Date and Time 2025, and don't miss the Manabadi SSC Results for the topper list and pass percentage. For quick access, visit the Manabadi SSC 2025 Results page for the latest updates on the TS 10th Class Results. Keep an eye on the BSE Telangana SSC Results to check your TS SSC Marks Memo for 2025.
The BSE Telangana conducted the SSC public examination from March 21 to April 4, held across 2,650 centres throughout the state. The exams were conducted in a single shift, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm for most subjects.
This year, a total of 5,09,403 candidates from 11,547 schools registered for the TS 10th exam, as reported by BSE Telangana. Of these, 2,58,895 are boys and 2,50,508 are girls.
Check Manabadi TS SSC results 2025 live updates below.
Once the C results are announced, students can download their provisional marks memo online. The official marksheets will be available at their respective schools a few days later.
Candidates must keep their hall ticket number handy to quickly check their Telangana Class 10th Result 2025 once declared.
Students can check their marks on results.bse.telangana.gov.in by entering the login information, i.e. hall ticket number.
Go to the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in
Click on the link for 'S.S.C. Public Examinations April 2025 Results'
Enter your hall ticket number in the required box
Your TS SSC 10th Result 2025 will be shown on the screen
Save and print your marks memo for future use
In 2024, Telangana achieved a pass percentage of over 90% in the SSC exams. As the Manabadi TS SSC Results 2025 approach, both students and parents are optimistic about a similar, if not improved, performance this year.
Visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.
Click on the link for the TS SSC Class 10 Result 2025 available on the homepage.
Enter your details such as roll number and date of birth.
Your TS SSC Class 10 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
Download and print a copy for future reference.
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is expected to announce the TS SSC 10th exam results for 2025 shortly.
To pass the TS SSC 10th exams, students must follow the rules set by the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana. They need to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject. Along with that, their overall marks must also be 35 per cent or higher. Meeting both these conditions is necessary to qualify for the exams.
The TS SSC Result 2025 is expected to be announced by 30 April, according to media reports citing an official. Students can check their results on the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in — as well as on the alternative website — www.manabadi.co.in.
If the official website slows down or crashes due to heavy traffic on rthe esult day, students can still check their Manabadi TS SSC Results 2025 via SMS. Simply type TS10<Roll Number> and send it to 56263 to receive your marks directly on your mobile phone.
Students who are unable to pass the Class 10 exams will get another opportunity this year through the Supplementary Examination. BSE Telangana will provide full details about the SSC Supplementary Exam in the March result notification.
The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE) will soon release the official date and time for the TS SSC Results 2025. Students are advised to keep checking for updates.
The result will display the marks obtained by students in all subjects, along with their grades. The online 10th result for Telangana 2025 is provisional. Students will need to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.
Visit the alternative website at manabadi.com.
Click on the link for the Manabadi TS SSC Scorecard 2025 PDF.
Log in by entering your roll number and roll code.
The Manabadi TS SSC Scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen.
Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use.
TS SSC result notification 2025 will be announced today evening, according to media reports.
Open the SMS application on your phone.
Type the message in the following format: TS10ROLL NUMBER.
Send the message to 56263.
You will receive your Telangana SSC 2025 result via SMS on the same number.
Students should visit the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the result link and enter the required details, such as their roll number and date of birth. After viewing their results, they are advised to save and download a copy for future reference.
2024: 91.31 per cent
2023- 86.6 per cent
2022- 90 per cent
2021- 100 per cent
2020- 100 per cent
2019- 92.43 per cent
2018- 83.78 per cent
After the results are announced, the Board will release the dates and schedule for the compartment examinations. Students who do not achieve the minimum required marks will need to appear for these exams.
To check the 10th result, students would need their registration number/ roll number and date of birth. Your roll number will be mentioned on the admit card.
As per media reports, the TS SSC 2025 results are expected to be announced between April 28 and April 30.
However, the official date and time for the result declaration have not yet been confirmed.
Once released, students can check their results at the official websites:
bse.telangana.gov.in
results.bse. telangana.gov.in
manabadi.co.in
