TS TET Result 2025 Expected Today On tgtet2024.aptonline.in, Check Details Here

The Telangana Department of School Education is expected to announce the results of the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024 examination today. Candidates who took the TS TET 2025 will be able to access and download their results from the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

Candidates can download the scorecard for TS TET 2025 from the official website using their login credentials, including the hall ticket number and exam paper name.

TS TET Result 2025: Steps to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Look for the "Download Results - TSTET 2024" link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: You will be taken to a login page where you need to enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: Once you submit your details, your TS TET scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and make sure to print a copy for future reference. Keeping a copy of your scorecard is essential for the upcoming stages of the teacher recruitment process.

TS TET Result 2025: Qualifying Marks

Candidates who participated in the exam can refer to the qualifying marks outlined by the authorities. For the General category, candidates are required to secure a minimum of 60% marks to qualify. BCs category candidates need to achieve at least 50% marks to qualify, while SC/ST/Differently abled candidates must score a minimum of 40% marks to meet the qualifying criteria.

TS TET 2025: Exam