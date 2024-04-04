×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

UGC Chairman Forecasts Online Learning's Vital Role in Achieving 50% GER by 2035

UGC chairman emphasized the growing significance of online and distance learning (ODL) in achieving a Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of 50% by 2035.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
M Jagadesh Kumar
M Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman | Image:PTI
In a recent statement, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), emphasized the growing significance of online and distance learning (ODL) in achieving a Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of 50% by 2035. Currently, a total of 83 central, private, and deemed universities offer UGC-recognized ODL and online programs.

Kumar highlighted the surge in institutions willing to offer distance mode and online programs, attributing this trend to clear eligibility criteria defined in UGC regulations and an efficient online application process. He noted how these institutions have embraced digital technology to enhance accessibility and flexibility in education.

"With learner enrolments increasing yearly, ODL and online education play a vital role in reaching the GER target outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020," Kumar stated. He emphasized the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and information and communication technology (ICT) in ODL and online programs, foreseeing a transformative impact on the future of education.

According to Kumar, AI integration will revolutionize learning experiences, creating personalized pathways for students. He recommended universities to leverage AI algorithms to analyze learners' progress and offer tailored learning paths, along with adopting technologies for interactive learning experiences such as virtual simulations and AI-powered tutors.

Highlighting the emergence of ODL and online courses, Kumar emphasized their role in providing high-quality, low-cost higher education accessible to millions of students, particularly those from economically and socially disadvantaged backgrounds and rural areas. He explained how online programs address challenges faced by rural students, including transportation and financial constraints, by offering flexibility and adaptability.

Moreover, Kumar underscored the significance of ODL in promoting gender equality and empowerment, noting the increase in female enrolment. He emphasized how ODL provides accessible and affordable educational opportunities for women, fostering inclusivity and lifelong learning opportunities for career advancement.

Published April 4th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

