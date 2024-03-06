×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 6th, 2024 at 11:06 IST

UGC Releases List of Central Universities Granted Graded Autonomy, Issues Fee Refund Directive

In Category 1, the esteemed institutions include the Central University of Rajasthan, Central Sanskrit University, University of Delhi, and Central University o

Reported by: Nandini Verma
UGC
UGC | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
On Tuesday, March 5, the University Grants Commission (UGC) unveiled the roster of central universities bestowed with Graded Autonomy under the University Grants Commission (Categorization of Universities (only) for Grant of Graded Autonomy) Regulations, 2018.

In Category 1, the esteemed institutions include the Central University of Rajasthan, Central Sanskrit University, University of Delhi, and Central University of South Bihar.

Meanwhile, Category 2 encompasses prestigious names such as the University of Hyderabad, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Central University of Punjab, and Central University of Himachal Pradesh.

In related news, the Commission has issued directives to higher educational institutions (HEIs) regarding the reimbursement of fees for students who have transitioned to different institutes. This directive comes as a follow-up to an earlier request by the Commission urging institutes to facilitate a full refund of college fees within a specified timeframe for students opting for alternative courses.

According to the UGC Redressal of Grievances of Students Regulation 2023, any delay or refusal in refunding fees to students who withdraw admission within the stipulated period mentioned in the prospectus is subject to guidelines issued by the Commission periodically.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 11:06 IST

