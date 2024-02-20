Advertisement

The United Kingdom has launched the India Young Professionals Scheme, allowing Indian citizens aged 18 to 30 to live and work in the UK for two years. The UK government has allocated 3,000 visas for eligible Indian youths.

The selection process for the UK Youth Mobility Visa involves a ballot system. The ballot for the Youth Professionals scheme for Indians is now open, starting at 2:30 pm India Standard Time (IST) on February 20 and closing at 2:30 pm on February 22.

Applicants are required to submit their name, date of birth, passport details, a scan or photo of their passport, phone number, and email address. Successful entries will be randomly chosen, and results will be communicated via email within two weeks of the ballot closing.

The majority of the 3,000 available slots will be filled in the February ballot, with the remaining places selected in the July ballot. However, each candidate can submit only one entry per person for each ballot. Last year, 2,400 visas were made available to eligible Indians in the first ballot.

Eligibility for the UK Young Professionals Scheme:

Applicants must be Indian nationals or citizens aged between 18 and 30.

They should be at least 18 years old on the planned travel date to the UK.

A bachelor's degree or higher qualification is required.

Applicants must have GBP 2,530 or Rs 2,64,319 in savings to support themselves in the UK.

They should not have any children under the age of 18 living with them or for whom they are financially responsible.

While entering the ballot is free, applicants will need to pay for the visa, costing GBP 298 or Rs 26,632.86. It is essential to confirm eligibility before applying for the two-year work visa. Candidates must apply for selection in the scheme before proceeding to the visa application process. Individuals who have previously participated in the UK Youth Mobility visa scheme are not considered eligible.