UKPSC RO, ARO Admit Card 2025: Released at psc.uk.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

UKPSC RO, ARO Admit Card 2025: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO, ARO) exam 2023. Candidates taking the exam, which includes Hindi and English typing tests, Basic Computer Operation Practical Ability Test, and Document Verification, can now download their hall tickets from the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled for February 24, 25, 27, 28, March 3, 4, 5, and 6, 2025. It will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift begins at 10 am, and the second shift starts at 1.30 pm.

UKPSC RO, ARO Admit Card 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website: psc.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for "UKPSC RO/ARO Admit Card 2025."

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details to access your admit card.

Step 5: Check the information for accuracy and download the document.

Step 6: Print a copy to keep for future reference.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission:

The Commission has activated the link for qualified candidates to submit their online preferences. All successful candidates must use this link. Once preferences are submitted, requests for changes will not be accepted under any circumstances.