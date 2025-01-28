Published 13:25 IST, January 28th 2025
UKPSC RO ARO Prelims Tomorrow, Check How to Download Admit Card and Other Details
The UKPSC has released the admit card for the RO/ARO Prelims Exam 2024 on its official website. Check Details Here.
- Education News
- 2 min read
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will conduct the UKPSC RO/ARO Prelims Exam 2024 on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. Originally scheduled for January 25, 2025, the exam was rescheduled. It will take place tomorrow in a single session from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
The UKPSC has released the admit card for the RO/ARO Prelims Exam 2024 on its official website (ukpsc.net.in). Candidates participating in the exam must download and bring the admit card to the examination centre.
UKPSC RO ARO Prelims: How to Download Admit Card
Step 1: Visit the official UKPSC website at ukpsc.net.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for the UKPSC RO/ARO Prelims 2024 admit card available on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your login credentials on the new page that opens.
Step 4: Click 'Submit' to access and download your admit card.
Step 5: Print a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.
Direct Link to Download - UKPSC RO ARO Prelims Admit Card
The UKPSC RO/ARO prelims exam consists of two objective-type papers. Paper 1 covers General Studies, while Paper 2 covers General Hindi. Selection for the mains exam depends on candidates' performance in the prelims. The UKPSC RO/ARO prelims exam is worth 200 marks. Paper 1 contains 140 questions, and Paper 2 has 60 questions. The duration of the exam is 3 hours. For each incorrect answer, a 1/3 mark will be deducted.
Updated 13:25 IST, January 28th 2025