UKPSC RO ARO Prelims Tomorrow, Check How to Download Admit Card and Other Details

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will conduct the UKPSC RO/ARO Prelims Exam 2024 on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. Originally scheduled for January 25, 2025, the exam was rescheduled. It will take place tomorrow in a single session from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

The UKPSC has released the admit card for the RO/ARO Prelims Exam 2024 on its official website (ukpsc.net.in). Candidates participating in the exam must download and bring the admit card to the examination centre.

UKPSC RO ARO Prelims: How to Download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official UKPSC website at ukpsc.net.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the UKPSC RO/ARO Prelims 2024 admit card available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials on the new page that opens.

Step 4: Click 'Submit' to access and download your admit card.

Step 5: Print a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.

Direct Link to Download - UKPSC RO ARO Prelims Admit Card