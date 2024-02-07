Advertisement

As students prepare to bid adieu to college life, the focus shifts onto the professional journey with campus placements. This phase is more than a mere stepping stone; it's the launchpad that propels them into the realms of their career aspirations. However, the journey toward landing one’s dream job requires a comprehensive approach that goes beyond just acing exams. Navigating through this path in today’s competitive job market requires meticulous preparation in aptitude and personality tests, where the candidates must put their best foot forward.

Manish Madaan, Head of Career Services and Registrar, UPES has shared a few tips with Republic World for students who want to excel this placement season.

How to crack campus placement interviews

Perfect your resume and elevator pitch: First impressions always set the tone for the entire interview. So, crafting an impactful resume and mastering your elevator pitch are the foundational steps toward impressing your interviewer. So, it is essential to take the time to organise your resume that not only reflects your experiences, but also highlights the skills and accomplishments relevant to the employer's needs.

Research the company: Conducting thorough research on the company allows you to express genuine interest in the industry and learn about the company’s culture. It further reflects your initiative and commitment towards the interview process, providing an opportunity to align your skills with the specific requirements of the company and setting a solid foundation before facing the interview panel.

Practice behavioural questions: Enhancing your communication skills is a crucial soft skill that enhances your overall personality. It is imperative to tackle seemingly simple questions like ‘Tell us about yourself’ with utmost confidence and eloquence to excel at interviews. Here, consistent practice through reading and engaging in conversations is the most effective way to hone this skill. Additionally, you must also familiarise yourself with common interview questions to boost confidence.

Stay up to date: Being up to date on news and industry developments about the organisation is crucial for making a lasting impression. This not only sets you apart from other candidates, but also showcases your readiness for the challenges within the industry environment.

Professional body language: A positive first impression involves more than just appearances; it includes a professional demeanour that resonates with the corporate ethos. The first step is to dress appropriately and in alignment with the company’s culture. Further, it is recommended to exude confidence, extend a friendly greeting with a warm smile, and introduce yourself with a firm handshake. These small yet impactful gestures collectively contribute to a lasting and favourable impression.

Mock interviews: For those facing interview jitters or stress, engaging in mock interviews can be extremely beneficial. It’ll be helpful to seek guidance from alumni, experienced seniors, online platforms, or career counsellors when it comes to replicating interview scenarios. This not only helps you to boost your confidence, but also acts as a safe space to make and rectify mistakes, ensuring a smooth interview experience on the actual day.

Ask thoughtful questions: Don’t forget to pose insightful questions about the company’s dynamics, industry trends and the specifics of the job role. Questions asked should not only showcase your research efforts, but should also allow you to extract valuable information.

