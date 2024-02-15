English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

University of Birmingham and Indian Institute of Heritage Collaborates for Heritage and Museology

University of Birmingham and the Indian Institute of Heritage have joined forces to create new avenues in the realms of heritage, museums, and museology.

Nandini Verma
Professor Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Birmingham and Dr. B. R. Mani, Vice-Chancellor, Indian Institute of Heritage
Professor Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Birmingham and Dr. B. R. Mani, Vice-Chancellor, Indian Institute of Heritage | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a significant move, the University of Birmingham and the Indian Institute of Heritage have joined forces to create new avenues in the realms of heritage, museums, and museology.

Dr. B. R. Mani, Vice-Chancellor of the Indian Institute of Heritage, and Professor Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Birmingham, formalized this collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement aims to establish a strategic partnership that fosters impactful collaborations in education and research.

Under the umbrella of this partnership, both institutions will facilitate the involvement of students and experts in various research projects. Additionally, the collaboration will open avenues for student and academic exchange programs between Birmingham and Delhi.

Professor Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor & Principal of the University of Birmingham, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “This exciting partnership with the Indian Institute of Heritage allows both institutions to build on our undoubted strengths across heritage, museums, and museology – creating wonderful opportunities for students and staff in both India and the UK.”

The Indian Institute of Heritage is dedicated to researching India's cultural heritage and providing educational opportunities that contribute significantly to the nation's cultural, scientific, and economic domains. The institute offers MA and PhD programs in diverse disciplines such as Museology, History of Art, Conservation, Archaeology, Paleography, Epigraphy, and Numismatics. This collaborative effort between the University of Birmingham and the Indian Institute of Heritage holds the promise of enriching the academic and research landscape in the field of heritage and museology.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

