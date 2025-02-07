UP BEd JEE 2025 Registration to Begin from Feb 15 at bujhansi.ac.in, Check Details

Bundelkhand University will commence the registration for UP BEd JEE 2025 on February 15, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the UP BEd JEE examination can access the direct registration link on the official Bundelkhand University website at bujhansi.ac.in.

The last date to apply is March 15, 2025. The UP BEd JEE 2025 is a state-level examination conducted for aspirants to get admission into BEd courses across the state of Uttar Pradesh for pursuing a career in the field of teaching. Candidates holding a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% marks will be eligible to apply.

UP BEd JEE 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit bujhansi.ac.in, the official website of Bundelkhand University.

Step 2: Look for the UP BEd JEE 2025 registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the registration link to start your registration process.

Step 4: Complete the registration by entering your details as required.

Step 5: Log in to your account after registration.

Step 6: Fill out the application form and proceed to pay the application fee.

Step 7: Submit the application form and download a copy for your records.

Step 8: Keep a printed version of the confirmation page for future reference.