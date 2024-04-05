Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has issued a stern warning to students and parents regarding fraudulent calls ahead of the anticipated release of the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results for 2024. Cyber fraudsters, masquerading as agents capable of manipulating exam scores, are preying on vulnerable individuals, promising to inflate marks or ensure passing grades in the upcoming exams. Dibyakant Shukla, Secretary of the Department of Education, Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UP BOARD), shared a notice cautioning against these nefarious activities. The warning underscores the severity of the situation, urging students and parents to report any suspicious calls to their district school inspector immediately. This alarming trend of cyber fraud is not new, as similar attempts have been made in previous years. Consequently, FIRs have been lodged against those perpetrating such fraudulent schemes.

When will the UP Board class 10 and 12 results be declared ?

The UP Board Class 10 and 12 results for 2024 are slated for release around April 15, 2024, although an official date is yet to be confirmed. With over 55 lakh students registered for the exams this year, vigilance is paramount. The exams, conducted between February 22 and March 9, 2024, witnessed significant participation, with approximately 29.5 lakh students appearing for the Madhyamik exams and 25.7 lakh for the Inter exams.

Following the announcement of results, students can access their marksheets using their roll number and date of birth. However, it's essential to note that original marksheets will be distributed by schools in the ensuing months. To stay informed and avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes, students are advised to rely solely on official channels for updates and announcements.

To check the UPMSP UP Board 10th and 12th results for 2024, students can follow these steps:

1. Visit upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in.

2. Select the UP Board Class 10th or 12th result link, as required.

3. Enter login credentials and submit.

4. Review and download the result for future reference.

In 2023, the Class 10 and Class 12 results were declared on April 25, indicating a similar timeline for this year's results.