Uttar Pradesh Sarkari Result 2025 Live: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Resut Declared!, Direct Link to Check

UP Board Sarkari Result 2025 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is ready to announce the results for Class 10 and 12 today at 12:30 pm. Students who appeared for the UP Board exams in 2025 can check their results on the official UPMSP websites – upmsp.edu.in and upmspresults.nic.in.
The board has started the press conference before activating the result link on the official websites. During this conference, board officials are expected to share important details, such as the overall pass percentage and the names of the top-performing Class 12 students, as per reports.
Students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth or other login credentials to download their scorecards.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the date and time for the result release on Thursday. Check here:
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Board Result 2025: How to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website at upresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the UP-Board 10th result 2025/UP Board 12th result 2025 link.
Step 3: Enter the roll number and submit.
Step 4: UP Board Result 2025 will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check and download the mark sheet online.
Step 6: Collect the original mark sheets from the school authorities later.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) press conference begins.
The UP Board Class 12th result will be announced via a press conference. During this event, UPMSP officials will release important data such as the overall pass percentage, gender-wise statistics, and names of top-performing students.
Last year, in 2024, over 29 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams, and around 22.9 lakh passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 89.55%. Shubham Verma was the state topper. Interestingly, around 180 inmates from jails across Uttar Pradesh also appeared for the exams, with a large majority passing both Class 10 and 12.
Following the UP Board results, students who fail in one or two subjects will have another opportunity to pass. Those who do not clear one or two subjects in the main examination will be eligible to sit for the compartmental or supplementary exam. To pass, students must score at least 33 marks in each subject.
The UPMSP 10th and 12th results will be available on the following official websites:
Due to heavy traffic, the official websites may experience technical issues. To avoid delays, students can also check their results via SMS or DigiLocker.
Step 1: Open the official result portal of DigiLocker in your mobile/computer browser at results.digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the 'Board Results' section visible on the page.
Step 3: Select "Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education" (UP Board) from the list.
Step 4: Go to the section of exam year (2025), class (10th or 12th).
Step 5: Enter roll number, class (10th or 12th), date of birth, and other details.
Step 6: Click on submit and check your result displayed on the screen.
Step 7: Download and keep a printout of the result.
If candidates are unable to access their scorecards online, they can check the UP High School results via SMS:
Type UP12<space>roll number and send it to 56263.
The UP-Board Class 12th result will be sent directly to the same mobile number.
This year, the UP-Board exams for both classes took place from February 24 to March 12, 2025. The online marksheet is provisional and can be used temporarily. Students can check their marks online and download the provisional marksheets.
However, they will need to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools, which will be available for distribution 15 days after the results are declared.