Uttar Pradesh Sarkari Result 2025 Live: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Resut Declared!, Direct Link to Check

UP Board Result 2025 | Image: Republic

UP Board Sarkari Result 2025 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is ready to announce the results for Class 10 and 12 today at 12:30 pm. Students who appeared for the UP Board exams in 2025 can check their results on the official UPMSP websites – upmsp.edu.in and upmspresults.nic.in.

The board has started the press conference before activating the result link on the official websites. During this conference, board officials are expected to share important details, such as the overall pass percentage and the names of the top-performing Class 12 students, as per reports.

Students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth or other login credentials to download their scorecards.