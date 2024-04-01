×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 13:50 IST

UP Board Results 2024 This Month, Evaluation of Copies Of 55 Lakh Candidates Completed: UPMSP

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is gearing up to declare the much-awaited UP Board result 2024 this month. Check latest updates here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Exam Results
Exam Results | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is gearing up to declare the much-awaited UP Board result 2024. Media reports suggest that the UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2024 are likely to be declared in April 2024. Following the past years' trends, UPMSP is expected to release the results in the last week of April. However, the official date and time for the release of the results are yet to be confirmed by the board. As soon as the results are announced, candidates can access them on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

The evaluation process for the UP board exam copies concluded on March 31. This year, a staggering number of over 55 lakh students appeared for the UP 10th and 12th exams. The examinations for UP Board Class 10 and 12 were conducted from February 22 to March 09, 2024.

To check the UP board results 2024, candidates will need to input their roll number and other necessary details. It is crucial for students to meticulously review the information listed on the UP Board 10th and 12th result 2024 mark sheet, as it will be reflected on the original mark sheet provided to them. Essential details include the class (10 or 12), student's name, roll number, parents' name, district/school code, group code, subject-wise practical marks, subject-wise theory marks, total marks, maximum marks, and result/division.

Here's how candidates can check their UP Board Result 2024: 

Step 1: Visit the official website at upresults.nic 

Step 2: Navigate to the link for UP Board 10th result 2024/UP Board 12th result 2024 on the homepage (Once released) 

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on the submit button 

Step 4: The UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2024 will be displayed on the screen

In the previous year, the Board declared the results for classes 10 and 12 on April 25. The overall pass rate for the UP Board Class 10 Result 2023 was 89.78 per cent, with girls achieving a pass percentage of 93.34 per cent and boys attaining 86.64 per cent. Similarly, in the UP Board Intermediate Result 2023, the overall pass percentage was 75.52 per cent, with girls recording a pass rate of 83 per cent and boys achieving a pass percentage of 69.34 per cent.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 13:50 IST

