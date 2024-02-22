Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has issued a statement regarding the leak of some question papers related to the Reserve Recruitment-23 written examination. The Board has requested that anyone with relevant evidence or proof of the viral information circulating on social media regarding the leaked question papers should send it via email to board@uppbpb.gov.in by 6:00 pm on February 23, 2024.

The Board has also directed candidates to visit the official website, http://uppbpb.gov.in, for further information. This announcement comes after reports of a paper leak surfaced on social media, causing concern among candidates and authorities alike.

Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is taking this matter seriously and has urged anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation. The Board has assured candidates that it will take all necessary steps to ensure the integrity of the recruitment process and maintain transparency.

Candidates who have taken the Reserve Recruitment-23 written examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website for further updates and instructions. The Board has also reminded candidates to refrain from spreading rumors or false information and to cooperate with the authorities in the investigation.

Advertisement

UP Police Paper Leak

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has been at the center of a controversy following allegations of a paper leak during the UP Police Constable Exams 2024, which were conducted on February 17 and 18. The board has vehemently denied these claims, stating that the examination proceeded smoothly without any irregularities

Advertisement

The allegations surfaced after screenshots and images suggesting the widespread sharing of the purported leaked paper among aspirants circulated on social media platforms. In response, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter