Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 11:08 IST

UP Police Paper Leak: UPPBPB Calls for Public Cooperation and Evidence Submission

UPPBPB has asked the public to submit any evidence of the viral question paper that led to the UP Police constable paper leak. Full details inside.

Nandini Verma
UP police paper leak
UP police paper leak | Image:PTI
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has issued a statement regarding the leak of some question papers related to the Reserve Recruitment-23 written examination. The Board has requested that anyone with relevant evidence or proof of the viral information circulating on social media regarding the leaked question papers should send it via email to board@uppbpb.gov.in by 6:00 pm on February 23, 2024.

The Board has also directed candidates to visit the official website, http://uppbpb.gov.in, for further information. This announcement comes after reports of a paper leak surfaced on social media, causing concern among candidates and authorities alike.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is taking this matter seriously and has urged anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation. The Board has assured candidates that it will take all necessary steps to ensure the integrity of the recruitment process and maintain transparency.

Candidates who have taken the Reserve Recruitment-23 written examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website for further updates and instructions. The Board has also reminded candidates to refrain from spreading rumors or false information and to cooperate with the authorities in the investigation.

UP Police Paper Leak

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has been at the center of a controversy following allegations of a paper leak during the UP Police Constable Exams 2024, which were conducted on February 17 and 18. The board has vehemently denied these claims, stating that the examination proceeded smoothly without any irregularities

The allegations surfaced after screenshots and images suggesting the widespread sharing of the purported leaked paper among aspirants circulated on social media platforms. In response, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 11:08 IST

