The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced the final results of the Provincial Civil Service Examination (PCS) on Tuesday. A total of 251 candidates have successfully qualified for appointments in various departments of the Uttar Pradesh Government. Candidates can check their final results on the commission's website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Out of the 5,65,459 candidates who registered for the UPPSC PCS 2023 examination, 3,45,022 appeared for the Prelims examination. Following this, 4,047 candidates advanced to the Mains round. The results of the PCS Mains examination were declared on December 22, 2023, and the interview/personality test round took place from January 8 to 12.

UPPSC PCS 2023 Topper

Among the 251 candidates selected after the interviews, 167 are male, while 84 are female. In the top 20 candidates' merit list, 13 are male, and 7 are female candidates.

Siddhartha Gupta from Deoband secured the top position in the examination, followed by Prem Shankar Pandey from Prayagraj and Satwik Srivastava from Hardoi in the second and third positions, respectively.

Direct link to check UPPSC PCS Merit List 2023.

UP PCS Final Result: Toppers List

Here is the list of the top 20 rank holders in the UPPSC PCS 2023 examination:

1. Siddhartha Gupta

2. Prem Shankar Pandey

3. Satwik Srivastava

4. Shiv Pratap

5. Manoj Kumar Bharti

6. Pawan Patel

7. Shubhi Gupta

8. Nidhi Shukla

9. Hemant

10. Madhav Upadhyay

11. Shweta Singh

12. Anjani Yadav

13. Purnendu Mishra

14. Mudra Raheja

15. Mayank Kundu

16. Sunishtha Singh

17. Harshita Devda

18. Vimal Kumar

19. Ankit Tiwari

20. Deepak Singh