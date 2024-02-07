English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 10:01 IST

UPPSC PCS final result 2023 declared, Siddhartha Gupta from Deoband tops; Check merit list here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced the final results of the Provincial Civil Service Examination (PCS) on Tuesday. Merit list here.

Nandini Verma
UP PCS final merit list out
UP PCS final merit list out | Image: Shutterstock
  • 2 min read
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced the final results of the Provincial Civil Service Examination (PCS) on Tuesday. A total of 251 candidates have successfully qualified for appointments in various departments of the Uttar Pradesh Government. Candidates can check their final results on the commission's website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Out of the 5,65,459 candidates who registered for the UPPSC PCS 2023 examination, 3,45,022 appeared for the Prelims examination. Following this, 4,047 candidates advanced to the Mains round. The results of the PCS Mains examination were declared on December 22, 2023, and the interview/personality test round took place from January 8 to 12.

UPPSC PCS 2023 Topper

Among the 251 candidates selected after the interviews, 167 are male, while 84 are female. In the top 20 candidates' merit list, 13 are male, and 7 are female candidates.

Siddhartha Gupta from Deoband secured the top position in the examination, followed by Prem Shankar Pandey from Prayagraj and Satwik Srivastava from Hardoi in the second and third positions, respectively.

Direct link to check UPPSC PCS Merit List 2023.

UP PCS Final Result: Toppers List

Here is the list of the top 20 rank holders in the UPPSC PCS 2023 examination:
1. Siddhartha Gupta
2. Prem Shankar Pandey
3. Satwik Srivastava
4. Shiv Pratap
5. Manoj Kumar Bharti
6. Pawan Patel
7. Shubhi Gupta
8. Nidhi Shukla
9. Hemant
10. Madhav Upadhyay
11. Shweta Singh
12. Anjani Yadav
13. Purnendu Mishra
14. Mudra Raheja
15. Mayank Kundu
16. Sunishtha Singh
17. Harshita Devda
18. Vimal Kumar
19. Ankit Tiwari
20. Deepak Singh

Published January 24th, 2024 at 10:01 IST

