The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the cancellation of the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) examination, which was conducted on February 12, amidst allegations of a paper leak. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to inform the public about the decision. The Chief Minister also emphasized that those found guilty of tampering with the sanctity of the examination will face severe consequences, ensuring that justice is served.

The cancellation comes in response to mounting pressure from candidates who raised concerns about the alleged paper leaks on various social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter). In light of these allegations, the UPPSC initiated an internal investigation and enlisted the support of the Special Task Force (STF) to probe the matter further.

The UPPSC exam, aimed at filling 411 vacancies for the positions of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO), will now be rescheduled within the next six months. Details regarding the new exam schedule will be made available on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

In a similar vein, the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment exam for 2024, conducted on February 17 and 18, has also been cancelled due to allegations of a paper leak. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the public that the re-examination will be conducted within the next six months.

Additionally, in a bid to alleviate any inconvenience caused to the candidates, the state government has instructed to provide free transportation facilities through the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation. This decision reflects the government's commitment to upholding the integrity of the examination process and ensuring fairness for all candidates involved.