UPSC CISF AC (Exe) LDCE e-admit card 2024 released, here's direct link

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 13:28 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has made the e-admit cards available for the UPSC CISF AC(EXE) LDCE Admit Card 2024 on its official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates preparing for the exam scheduled on March 10, 2024, can now download their respective admit cards from the website.

The Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024 is being conducted by UPSC to fill vacancies of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). According to the official notification by the commission, the examination will take place in New Delhi, with a tentative number of vacancies to be filled being 20.

How to download UPSC CISF admit card 2024 

Candidates can follow these steps to download the e-admit card:

  1. Visit the official website upsc.gov.in.
  2. Navigate to the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage.
  3. Click on the link titled ‘e - e-Admit Card: CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2024’.
  4. A new window will open. Select the ‘click here’ option on the e-admit card page.
  5. You will be directed to a new page named CENTRAL INDUSTRIAL SECURITY FORCE AC (EXE) LIMITED DEPTT. COMPETITIVE EXAMINATION, 2024. Choose the ‘Click Here’ option.
  6. Read the important instructions carefully and download them. Click on ‘Yes’ at the bottom of the page after downloading the instructions.
  7. On the next page, select either ‘By CISF No.’ or ‘By Roll Number’.
  8. Enter your login credentials and click submit.
  9. Download, print, and save your admit card for future reference.

Direct link to download

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 13:28 IST

