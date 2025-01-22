UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025 Notification OUT For 979 Vacancies, Check Last Date To Apply

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission has released the notification for the Civil Services Exam 2025.

The last date to apply for examinations is February 11, 2025.

Candidates can apply for the civil services examination through this link here - https://upsconline.gov.in/upsc/OTRP/

According to an official notification released, CSE prelims will be held for approximately 979 which include 38 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category, i.e. 12 Vacancies for candidates of (a) blindness and low vision; 7 Vacancies for (b) deaf and hard of hearing; 10 Vacancies for (c) locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; and 9 Vacancies for (e) multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (c) including deaf-blindness.

Check Age Eligibility

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the August 1, 2025 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1993 and not later than 1st August, 2004.

The upper age-limit prescribed above will be relaxable: (a) up to a maximum of five years if a candidate belongs to a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe; (b) up to a maximum of three years in the case of candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes who are eligible to avail of reservation applicable to such candidates; (c) up to a maximum of three years in the case of Defence Services Personnel, disabled in operations during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof;

Minimum Educational Qualification Required