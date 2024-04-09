×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2024 Timetable Out, Check Full Details Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the time-table for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2024, Stage-II. Exam on June 23.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
UPSC
UPSC | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the time-table for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2024, Stage-II. The examination is scheduled to take place on June 23, 2024, with papers being held in two sessions.

UPSC ESE Mains Exam Details:

  • Date & Day: June 23, 2024 (Sunday)
  • Time:
    • Morning Session: 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon
    • Afternoon Session: 2:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M.

Subjects & Papers:

Advertisement

Morning Session (9:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon):

  • Civil Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Electrical Engineering
  • Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
  • Discipline Specific Paper (Paper-I)
  • Conventional format, 3 hours duration, 300 Marks

Afternoon Session (2:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M.):

  • Civil Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Electrical Engineering
  • Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
  • Discipline Specific Paper (Paper-II)
  • Conventional format, 3 hours duration, 300 Marks

Subject & Paper Codes:

Civil Engineering:

Advertisement
  • Paper-I (Conventional): Code 13
  • Paper-II (Conventional): Code 14

Electrical Engineering:

Advertisement
  • Paper-I (Conventional): Code 33
  • Paper-II (Conventional): Code 34

Mechanical Engineering:

Advertisement
  • Paper-I (Conventional): Code 23
  • Paper-II (Conventional): Code 24

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering:

Advertisement
  • Paper-I (Conventional): Code 43
  • Paper-II (Conventional): Code 44

The examination will assess candidates on various aspects of their respective engineering disciplines through conventional papers. The UPSC has provided specific codes for each subject and paper for easy identification and administration.

Advertisement

Candidates are advised to adhere to the given schedule and prepare accordingly for the UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2024. For more details and updates, candidates can visit the official UPSC website.

Click here for official notice. 

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Palestinian Authority is once again hoping to revive its bid for a full UN membership.

PA UN Membership

4 minutes ago
Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson

Theories on Samson-Jurel

4 minutes ago
Shiva Rajkumar

Bhairathi Rangal Poster

6 minutes ago
Must-visit Tourist Spots In UAE

Solo travel

7 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

9 minutes ago
China Couldn't Encroach 'Single Inch' Of Land Under The Narendra Modi Government Govt: Amit Shah

Amit Shah

9 minutes ago
The Byju's founder and board will not be part of this meeting

Byju's salary payments

14 minutes ago
World Homeopathy Day 2024

World Homeopathy Day 2024

16 minutes ago
Virumaandi

Must-watch Action Movies

19 minutes ago
The Pope met the families of those held hostage by the Hamas and its affliates during an hour-long meeting at the Vatican on April 8.

Pope Meets Hostage Family

21 minutes ago
The Panama Supreme Court where the trial commenced on Monday, April 8.

Panama Papers Trial

21 minutes ago
Srikanth

Srikanth Bolla Trailer

22 minutes ago
Cambodia is investigating YouTubers' abuse of monkeys at the Angkor UNESCO site

Abuse of Monkeys

24 minutes ago
Microsoft and OpenAI's $100 billion AI Supercomputer Project

Microsoft's AI expansion

25 minutes ago
WWE exploring collaboration with AEW

WWE to merge with AEW?

27 minutes ago
Christopher Nolan

Nolan On Dark Knight

28 minutes ago
What Is Androgynous Fashion?

Gender-fluid Fashion Tips

29 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Top Dutch Politician Who Opted Out of PM Race Dials Nupur Sharma

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar

    India News8 hours ago

  3. When Jaya Called Big B The 'Biggest Baby' In The Family

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  4. Jaishankar's Biggest Election Interview With Arnab

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  5. Woman Leaves Work Early, Boss Spots Her on TV Watching IPL

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo