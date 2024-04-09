Updated April 9th, 2024 at 14:53 IST
UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2024 Timetable Out, Check Full Details Here
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the time-table for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2024, Stage-II. Exam on June 23.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the time-table for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2024, Stage-II. The examination is scheduled to take place on June 23, 2024, with papers being held in two sessions.
UPSC ESE Mains Exam Details:
- Date & Day: June 23, 2024 (Sunday)
- Time:
- Morning Session: 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon
- Afternoon Session: 2:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M.
Subjects & Papers:
Morning Session (9:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon):
- Civil Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Electrical Engineering
- Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
- Discipline Specific Paper (Paper-I)
- Conventional format, 3 hours duration, 300 Marks
Afternoon Session (2:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M.):
- Civil Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Electrical Engineering
- Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
- Discipline Specific Paper (Paper-II)
- Conventional format, 3 hours duration, 300 Marks
Subject & Paper Codes:
Civil Engineering:
- Paper-I (Conventional): Code 13
- Paper-II (Conventional): Code 14
Electrical Engineering:
- Paper-I (Conventional): Code 33
- Paper-II (Conventional): Code 34
Mechanical Engineering:
- Paper-I (Conventional): Code 23
- Paper-II (Conventional): Code 24
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering:
- Paper-I (Conventional): Code 43
- Paper-II (Conventional): Code 44
The examination will assess candidates on various aspects of their respective engineering disciplines through conventional papers. The UPSC has provided specific codes for each subject and paper for easy identification and administration.
Candidates are advised to adhere to the given schedule and prepare accordingly for the UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2024. For more details and updates, candidates can visit the official UPSC website.
Click here for official notice.
