The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the time-table for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2024, Stage-II. The examination is scheduled to take place on June 23, 2024, with papers being held in two sessions.

UPSC ESE Mains Exam Details:

Date & Day: June 23, 2024 (Sunday)

June 23, 2024 (Sunday) Time: Morning Session: 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon Afternoon Session: 2:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M.



Subjects & Papers:

Morning Session (9:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon):

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

Discipline Specific Paper (Paper-I)

Conventional format, 3 hours duration, 300 Marks

Afternoon Session (2:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M.):

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

Discipline Specific Paper (Paper-II)

Conventional format, 3 hours duration, 300 Marks

Subject & Paper Codes:

Civil Engineering:

Paper-I (Conventional): Code 13

Paper-II (Conventional): Code 14

Electrical Engineering:

Paper-I (Conventional): Code 33

Paper-II (Conventional): Code 34

Mechanical Engineering:

Paper-I (Conventional): Code 23

Paper-II (Conventional): Code 24

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering:

Paper-I (Conventional): Code 43

Paper-II (Conventional): Code 44

The examination will assess candidates on various aspects of their respective engineering disciplines through conventional papers. The UPSC has provided specific codes for each subject and paper for easy identification and administration.

Candidates are advised to adhere to the given schedule and prepare accordingly for the UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2024. For more details and updates, candidates can visit the official UPSC website.

Click here for official notice.