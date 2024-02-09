Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 09:35 IST

UPSC ESE 2024: Engineering Services Prelims Exam to be held on Feb 18, important instructions here

The Union Public Service Commission has officially declared the schedule for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024, set to be held on Feb 18.

Nandini Verma
UPSC
UPSC | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the schedule for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024, set to be held on 18th February. Admitted candidates are urged to promptly download their e-Admit Cards from the UPSC website and ensure they have a printed copy along with a valid Photo ID for verification at the exam venue.

UPSC ESE Prelims 2024: Important instructions

In adherence to strict regulations, candidates are strictly prohibited from bringing valuables, mobile phones, or smart watches into the examination premises. Any breach of these guidelines will result in severe disciplinary actions, potentially leading to the cancellation of candidature. To avoid any complications, candidates are advised to equip themselves with a Black Ball Point Pen for the examination.

Click here UPSC ESE 2024 notice. 

Furthermore, candidates have the opportunity to submit representations regarding the questions asked in the examination papers through the Online Question Paper Representation Portal from 19th to 25th February. This platform allows candidates to address any concerns or discrepancies they may have encountered during the examination process.

Analog wristwatches are the only timepieces permitted inside the examination rooms, with smart watches explicitly prohibited. The UPSC emphasizes the importance of adhering to these guidelines to ensure a fair and transparent examination process for all participants.

As the UPSC Engineering Services Examination draws near, candidates are encouraged to stay updated with any additional announcements or changes to the examination guidelines. The UPSC remains committed to conducting a rigorous and impartial examination to select the most qualified candidates for the Engineering Services.

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 09:35 IST

